Wilmington football vs. Montini Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Wilmington faces Montini in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Scott Schmid will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Wilmington vs. Montini kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Montini High School

Wilmington-Montini preview

About the Wildcats: Defending Class 2A champion Wilmington put forth an impressive effort in ousting Durand-Pecatonica from the playoffs in the quarterfinals as its defense does what it tends to do: frustrate, annoy and cause problems for an opponent to run what it really wants to effectively. DuPec entered the contest averaging 43 points a game, but quickly found out that the sledding was going to be much more difficult than it has been all season. Wilmington’s offense also did a tremendous job of putting together several impressive drives that chewed up the clock and didn’t give the Rivermen much of an opportunity to get any momentum going. The fact that they did it all without the services of one of their best players, RB/LB Kyle Farrell, made the win even more impressive. Farrell went down on the first play of the game with an injury and did not return. His status is unknown for this game, but the Wildcats are obviously much more dangerous with Farrell than without him.

About Broncos: Montini followed up its thrilling second-round win over defending 3A champion Byron by dispatching of Princeton 24-7 in last week’s quarterfinals. Montini’s experienced defense led by CCL White Lineman of the Year JC Hayes, three-year starters Nicky Castaldo and Nick Irion and leading tackler Jaxon Lane has allowed only 114 points in 12 games and hasn’t allowed an opponent more than two scores in its past seven games. Sophomore QB Israel Abrams has thrown for 1,601 yards and 20 TDs, with CCL White Offensive Player of the Year Santino Florio his top target with 49 catches for 550 yards and seven TDs. Jeremiah Peterson, a bowling ball of a physical running back, has rushed for 719 yards and 11 TDs and taken on the mantle of lead back as the season has worn on. Montini made eight state finals appearances from 2009-2018 with five state championships, but the one-time staple seeks its first championship game appearance since a Class 5A runner-up finish in 2018.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 9 Tolono Unity (9-3) at No. 6 Monticello (10-2)

FND Pick: Montini

Live updates