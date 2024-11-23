Loyola football vs. Lincoln-Way East Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Loyola faces Lincoln-Way East in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Loyola vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

About the Ramblers: Loyola clearly has found something that has worked for it in the second half of the season after looking a little shaky – at least by Ramblers standards – early in the season. Factors in that? Along with the renewed health of QB Ryan Fitzgerald, the fact that the running game has become stable with Iowa-bound RB Drew McPherson also staying healthy and spearheading a sometimes punishing Ramblers running game. That recipe has allowed Loyola to slowly wear down opponents, and with a defense led by DB Donovan Robinson, a Washington commit, you don’t want to be trying to make up ground in the second half. In the quarterfinals against Maine South, Loyola ran away and hid in the second half, amassing nearly 300 yards of total offense after the break. These two teams have played in five of the six previous postseasons, including the past two Class 8A state championships, and Loyola has won the past five meetings. However, if the Ramblers are going to run that streak to six, they will have to likely play their best game of the season.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East doesn’t really talk about wanting this rematch with Loyola, as the Ramblers have owned the recent series between the two, albeit in close games. But it is hard not to notice how the Griffins might look more prepared for this matchup than any of the previous meetings. Lincoln-Way East has been dominant all season. With no opponent coming closer than three touchdowns and with electric QB Jonas Williams displaying a new trick in his bag in the quarterfinal win over Stevenson by running for a pair of long touchdowns, the Griffins look almost unstoppable on that side of the football. Lincoln-Way East’s defense also has played near flawlessly this season, often throwing teams out of their plan of attack almost immediately. DEs Caden O’Rourke and Jacob Alexander seem to be causing almost constant havoc against opponents.

