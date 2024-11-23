Lena-Winslow football vs. LeRoy Class 1A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lena-Winslow faces LeRoy in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 1A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lena-Winslow vs. LeRoy kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: LeRoy

Lena-Winslow-LeRoy preview

LeRoy vs. Lena-Winslow: LeRoy hasn’t really been pushed all season as its 16-point win over Galena in the quarterfinals is the closest they have been to being defeated this season. It is an issue that the Panthers defense which only allowed 62 points in nine regular season games has given up 71 in three playoff games. Lena-Winslow definitely looks the postseason dynamo that they have been over much of the last five years as has pummeled all three opponents in the postseason thus far and has scored 154 points in those contests.

Pick: Lena-Winslow

Live updates