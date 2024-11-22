Suburban Life football notes: Jeremiah Peterson’s move to running back helps spark Montini’s semifinal run

Montini Catholic's Jeremiah Peterson jumps over Princeton's Ace Christiansen to gain extra yards on a run in the first quarter during the Class 3A quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at Bryant Field in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

Jeremiah Peterson isn’t surprised at his outstanding season playing a leading role for Montini.

But Peterson, who had 120 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in his junior season, is surprised at one aspect – his position.

After playing middle linebacker for the Broncos last season, Peterson is the lead tailback heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. Class 3A state semifinal home game against No. 2 seed Wilmington (12-0). The ninth-seeded Broncos (10-2) suffered several injuries at running back, causing the coaching staff to ask Peterson to become the team’s starting running back.

Thus far, after taking over the starting spot, Peterson is ripping off long runs to help give the Broncos a dynamic running and passing attack.

“Defense was always my thing,” Peterson said. “I always had a love for running back. I played running back and linebacker when I was little. If you told me last year that I would hardly play defense this year, I would’ve been like, ‘what are you talking about.’ But it’s been very fun playing running back.”

Montini coach Mike Bukovsky said Peterson is one of the unsung players for his program this season.

“We had to shift Jeremiah’s role,” Bukovsky said. “We had some early injuries and then had another player who missed part of the season. Jeremiah took the reins of our offense and really quietly put together a really good year in the last six or seven games. He’s been a big spark in our offense. He only had a few carries last year and played a lot on defense, but when we needed him to step to the other side of the ball, he’s been a pleasant surprise with his production this year.

“His stats are not gaudy because we spread the ball around. I think he’s really been a good storyline for us. He’s a very talented young man and a good athlete.”

At 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds, Peterson is a load for defenses to stop. Peterson torched defending 3A state champion Bryon to the tune of 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns in the second round of the playoffs. Peterson shredded Princeton for 100 yards and scored a late touchdown to seal last week’s win.

“The plan was for me to still play defense this year,” Peterson said. “We had three guys go down with injuries. The last time playing running back was my freshman year on the frosh/sophomore team. I played a lot of running back that year, but by playing linebacker, when I’m at running back, I’m able to more naturally read the linebackers and get to the right hole. I’m very thankful for my team allowing me to play running back.”

After opening the season with a 2-2 record, the Broncos have reeled off eight straight victories to earn a return date to the state semifinals. A year ago, the Broncos dropped a 26-20 decision to eventual 3A state champion Byron in the semifinals.

Bukovsky said the 28-player senior class helped lead the rest of the team back to the semifinals.

“It’s been a great year so far,” Butovsky said. “I’m very proud of this group of young men and our coaches who have all done an awesome job. It’s great to be back in this same place a year later with the opportunity to win a home semifinal game to get to the state championship game. The road this year was pretty tough.”

Bukovsky said the Broncos’ tough schedule, along with their experience from last season and veteran-laden squad, led to the streak of victories.

“We’re thrilled to be here, but we’re certainly not satisfied,” Bukovsky said. “Wilmington is a very good program. I’ve known those coaches a long way back, to the 1996 playoffs when we played them and I was the defensive coordinator. We know the type of kids and coaches they have. We will have to play our best. Our defense has been very consistent and a couple of games away from the conversations of one of our better defenses. We can’t wait to play at home. Our fans have been fantastic. We want to ride this moment.”

York’s Bruno Massel, right, celebrates a first-quarter touchdown with teammates Jack Bodach, left, and Fintan Helm during a Class 8A football quarterfinal on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in Elmhurst. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

York answers all the doubts

At the start of the season, York had a number of question marks regarding its program.

A new coach was the main concern. No longer was the builder of the program, Mike Fitzgerald, patrolling the sidelines.

Also, the Dukes had to find a new quarterback.

And the offensive line was a slight concern due to an influx of new faces.

Twelve games into the season, the Dukes (10-2) have answered all the doubts about their program with their third straight run to the Class 8A semifinals. The No. 14-seeded Dukes travel to No. 7 seed Naperville Central (11-1) for Saturday’s 6 p.m. state semifinal.

“No matter which way you slice it, three years in a row in the Class 8A semifinals is not easy,” York first-year coach Don Gelsomino said. “That’s a tall task for anybody. We’ve come a long way, as a team and a program. This group, as freshmen, started at York when we had not been to the playoffs in a decade.

“We’ve now been in the semifinals three years in a row. Now that our program is there, we have to live up to these expectations. It’s not pressure. We’ve already put in all of the hard work to get into the playoffs, so let’s go out and have some fun.”

York right guard Costa Kampas, who will also slide over to right tackle, is one of the stabilizing players on the offensive line. After playing a reserve role last season, Kampas grew two inches and added 30 pounds to sprout to 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. His size forms a fearsome combination with Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff at right tackle.

“We understood it was win or go home and not to take plays off,” Kampas said. “All five guys have worked hard throughout the season and summer to be at this point. We’ve clicked as an offense and we want to keep paving the way. I think the biggest thing in the playoffs is everyone is playing with a chip on their shoulders. We’re a two-loss team and had a tough first-round (game). We overcame all the doubt a lot of people had about his program and flipped it.”

In their three playoff games, the Dukes have racked up big yards on the ground to the tune of 239, 395 and 347 yards.

”We had basically a whole new line other than Joe,” Gelsomino said. “We were trying to find the right combinations. Costa has really grown into his role. We have a kid who can really start any position comfortably for us. We have some flexibility. His growth in the system and making blocks has been key. He’s a big kid who works really hard and it helps tremendously when you have an offensive lineman like that.”

Extra points

Nazareth (10-2) is two wins away from a three-peat state championship. The Roadrunners host St. Francis (10-2) on Saturday. The Spartans defeated the Roadrunners in a thrilling 39-36 regular season game on Oct. 25.