Princeton, Hall, Mendota players named to Three Rivers Mississippi All-Conference football team

Princeton's Noah LaPorte celebrates with teammate Cade Odell and Ace Christiansen after scoring a touchdown against Oregon during the Class 3A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Princeton High School. All three Tigers received First-Team Three Rivers Mississippi All-Conference honors. (Scott Anderson)

Players from Princeton, Hall and Mendota were named to the 2024 Three Rivers Mississippi Division All-Conference Football Team, which was announced Friday morning.

Princeton, which made its fourth straight Class 3A quarterfinal appearance, had a heavy presence with six all-conference selections on both sides of the ball.

Tigers Cade Odell (T), Noah LaPorte (E), Casey Etheridge (RB) and Ace Christiansen (flex) were all named unanimous all-conference on the offense side, joined on the first team by teammates Rhett Pearson (C) and Anthony Vujanov (G).

Odell (DL) and LaPorte (DB) were also named unanimously on defense, joined by seniors Arthur Burden (LB), Ian Morris (LB) and Christiansen (DB) and junior Common Green (LB) of Princeton.

PHS seniors Jordan Reinhart (P) and Morris (K) were unanimous selections at the speciality positions.

Mendota senior Braiden Freeman (E) was also named first-team all-conference on offense.

Second-team honors went to Tigers Morris (OG) and Burden (E) on offense and Pearson (DL) and Owen Hartman (DL) on defense.

Hall senior Cameron Spradling (T) and junior Aiden Redcliff (RB) were named second-team all-conference on offense, while Redcliff (LB) picked up second-team all-conference honors on defense along with Hall senior Jack Jablonski (LB) and junior Braden Curran (DB).

Mendota juniors Joe Stewart (OL) and Wyatt Ossman (LB) picked up second-team honors.

Princeton’s Will Lott (QB/DB) received honorable mention all-conference honors along with Gavin Lanham (DB), Hartman (OT) and Etheridge (LB) and Hall juniors Braden Curran (flex) and Dylan Glynn (DB).

Monmouth-Roseville, which snapped Princeton’s six straight conference championship string, placed seven all-conference selections, four unanimously.