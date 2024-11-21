L-P’s Jose Medina resigned because he ‘felt the program was trending the wrong way’

After back-to-back losing seasons following three consecutive playoff berths, La Salle-Peru football coach Jose Medina decided the program needed a change.

Medina submitted his resignation after 10 years as head coach and more than 20 years with the program, and it was accepted at Wednesday’s L-P Board of Education meeting.

He led the Cavaliers to a 40-49 record with three Class 5A playoff appearances.

“We had some success making the playoffs and we had the 5-0 season and a share of the conference championship [in the spring of 2021],” Medina said. “But I felt the program was trending the wrong way. The last few years we didn’t make the playoffs. My belief is you want to leave the program in a better place. In a way we did, but at the same time, losing the last two seasons and not making the playoffs, it’s not where this program needs to be. It always needs to be competing for a playoff position on a yearly basis. Granted, this season was stricken with many injuries, but finishing 3-6 is just not up to my standards. That was the big thing for me. I don’t want this program to go the wrong way.”

Medina took over during a rough stretch for the program. The Cavs went 1-17 in the two seasons prior to Medina becoming head coach, including 0-9 in 2014.

He won three games his first season and helped the Cavs end a 10-year postseason drought with a playoff appearance in 2019. L-P went 5-0 in the spring 2021 season and qualified for the postseason in 2022 and 2023 but went out in the first round each time.

The Cavs also were 11-0 against rival Ottawa under Medina after losing nine straight to the Pirates before he took over.

“I think the biggest thing is just holding the kids accountable,” Medina said. “Commitment to the program, to the team, to the school and to the community is what we strived to do. I think that’s the big thing that helped us, building that. And having consistency. We had [Joe] Sassano and [James] Bragg was only here for one year. Transitioning to me, I wanted to build that consistency. Being here since I graduated from college, I learned the traditions of L-P. When teams come into Howard Fellows, they knew they were going to get a battle. I think we kind of lost that before I took over. We tried to build that persona of tradition and build a stronger football program. I think we did a good job of doing that.”

Before taking over as head coach, Medina served as an assistant coach from 2002-14. He was on staff for L-P’s semifinal run in 2003 and playoff berths in 2007 and 2009.

“We’ve had some ups and downs throughout my time,” Medina said. “Just seeing what this program means to the community, the school and to everybody is great to see. The community is very supportive of the football program. Howard Fellows is one of the best high school stadiums out there. I’m going to miss those Friday nights on that field.

“I still love the game. It’s been part of my life since probably seventh grade. But it’s just time.”

Medina said he hopes the next coach can take the program to another level.

“I want to see the program getting back to the playoffs, that’s the No. 1 thing, and not being satisfied with winning four or five games,” Medina said. “You need to have a core group that really believes in what they want to establish, setting those goals and accomplishing those goals. I think if they get the right guy here, we’ll be able to do some good things.”

Long-time defensive coordinator Pat Carney also resigned along with volunteer assistant Jason Hartman.

“He’s been a rock to this program,” Medina said about Carney. “He’s done such a great job with these young men getting them prepared on a weekly basis. He lives and breathes in the film room to make sure the kids are prepared. He was a big cornerstone to our success. I can’t say anything but great things about him. He’s a great guy on and off the field. He’s a great father and a great husband. He definitely will be missed.”