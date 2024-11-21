2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A semifinal-round analysis

Nazareth quarterback Logan Malachuk scrambles out of the pocket during Saturday's Class 5A quarterfinal game at Rochelle. Nazareth will get an opportunity to avenge a regular season loss to St. Francis in the semifinals. (Russ Hodges)

Last year, two CCL/ESCC teams did battle in the Class 5A State Championship game.

That could very well happen again as both of those two teams that competed in last year’s final, Nazareth and Joliet Catholic, are still alive in the draw. St. Francis makes it a trio of CCL/ESCC teams still with a chance to play in the 5A title game.

Morris is the lone outsider hoping to spoil the unofficial CCL/ESCC conference meeting.

First round predictions: 13-3

Second-round predictions: 8-0

Quarterfinal-round predictions: 3-1

Semifinal-round matchups

St. Francis vs. Nazareth: These two teams met in the final regular season finale with St. Francis emerging with a 39-36 win. These two squads also met in the semifinals last season with Nazareth winning as it was on its way to being the state’s first ever five-loss state champion. There’s no way to know for sure how this one will factor out but it is almost certain that it will be a spirited battle of two talented teams. Nazareth’s path to this point hasn’t been all that imposing as the Roadrunners are averaging nearly 50 points per game in the postseason. St. Francis has been more about point prevention thus far, but it seems unlikely that with this many talented offensive players on both side that this won’t be a high scoring contest.

Pick: Nazareth

Morris vs. Joliet Catholic: A long-standing rivalry between these two schools will be renewed for the 11th time in the postseason here. Morris’ recent track record against Joliet Catholic isn’t great including a lopsided loss to Joliet Catholic in last year’s playoffs. However, Morris has played with renewed vigor after struggling to close out the regular season and seems poised to give it a good fight. No one has been able to do that so far to Joliet Catholic in the playoffs, though, as the Hilltoppers have been like a runaway locomotive once the calendar turned to the postseason fracas.

Pick: Joliet Catholic