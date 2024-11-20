Tanner Matlick resigns as Mercer County head coach

Tanner Matlick has resigned as the head coach of the Aledo Mercer County football team.

This follows an indefinite suspension handed to Matlick from the school adminstration for the final two games of the season.

Ty Taylor of WRMJ Radio in Aledo, shared a statement from Mercer County schools which reads: “Earlier this afternoon, Tanner Matlick resigned as head football coach for Mercer County schools. The district greatly appreciates the time Coach Matlick dedicated to our kids and program. We wish him nothing but the best. The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

The school administration previously announced the suspension was “not the result of a singular event, but a culmination of a series of events resulting in a climate and culture below the expectations of the school district and community.”

Mercer County played its first year in the Three Rivers Conference this fall.

The Golden Eagles split their last two games while Matlick served his suspension, including a 57-20 Week 8 loss at Princeton.

Matlick, who is a Mercer County alum, led the Golden Eagles to a 9-8 record in 17 games over parts of two seasons.

The Golden Eagles finished 4-5, missing the playoffs for the first time in school history.