Hall grad Mac Resetich shines in 1st start with Illinois

Hall graduate Mac Resetich made the most of his first starting assignment for Illinois.

The sophomore defensive back from Spring Valley native led the Fighting Illini with seven tackles, including five solos, in Saturday’s 38-16 rout over Michigan State at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

He drew high praise from the Illini coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who was involved in Resetich’s recruiting at Hall.

“I told coach Bielema, Mac was probably the only guy who could tackle [Michigan state running back Aidan] Chiles,” Henry said. “Mac was one of our MVPs. He led us in tackles in his first start. That’s a kid from Spring Valley, Illinois, who no one knows about. Watched him play high school basketball. He’s an absolute freak. It’s no surprise to me. Mac has just got progressively better.”

Resetich drew the start because junior Miles Scott was suspended for the first half due to a targeting call the week before.

He has played in all 10 games for the Fighting Illini (7-3), making 17 tackles.

Illinois will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey for a Big Ten battle with Rutgers at 11 a.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on Peacock.