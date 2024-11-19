Friday Night Drive Week 13 Power Rankings: Highly ranked teams set to collide in semifinals

Batavia's Greyson Kelly (7) carries the ball against Downers Grove North during a class 7A quarterfinal playoff football game at Batavia High School on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Batavia moved up to No. 7 in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings after besting Downers Grove North. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Highly ranked teams did what highly ranked teams are supposed to do in the postseason.

Eight of the Top 10 teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings moved into the semifinal round.

But it will be impossible for that trend to continue moving forward as six of the teams in the new top 10 are squaring off against one another.

Teams breaking into the poll for the first time or returning to the Top 25 this week are Morris, who entered at No. 19 after its surprise over Morgan Park and Richards, who slides in at No. 21 after its one-point upset over Kankakee.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: