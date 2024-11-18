IHSA playoffs: Quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups across the Herald-News area

The Joliet Catholic Academy defense readies for a snap from Peoria High in the second quarter of Saturday's Class 5A quarterfinal playoff game at Peoria Stadium. (Brian Hoxsey)

Here are quarterfinal results and semifinal matchups for IHSA playoff teams across the Herald-News area.

Class 2A

Farmington 42, Dwight/GSW 7: The host Trojans’ program-record run came to an end at the hands of the top-seeded Farmers (12-0), who advance on to host Chicago Christian (11-1) in the semifinals. Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington finishes 8-4.

Class 3A

Wilmington 22, DePec 13: At Pecatonica, the visiting Wildcats kept their hopes of following up last year’s 2A state championship with a 3A title alive. Wilmington (12-0) visits Montini (10-2) Saturday, with the opening kickoff at 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Coal City 20, Dixon 13: At Coal City, the host Coalers survived a battle with the Dukes to earn a spot in the 4A semifinals. Coal City (10-2) will host DePaul Prep (9-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Class 5A

Joliet Catholic 43, Peoria High 8: At Peoria Stadium, the visiting Hilltoppers held down high-scoring Peoria High to earn a semifinal home game. JCA (9-3) will host Morris (8-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Morris 21, Morgan Park 7: At Gately Stadium in Chicago, the visitors from Grundy County upset the top seed to move on to a 2 p.m. Saturday visit to Joliet Catholic.

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 16: The Knights prevailed to move on to Class 7A’s semifinals and earn one final home game for the 2024 season. L-W Central (9-3) hosts Batavia (11-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East 45, Stevenson 0: Another dominating performance has the Griffins back in 8A’s semifinals this coming weekend facing a familiar foe. Lincoln-Way East (12-0) – the last undefeated team left in 8A – hosts Loyola Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday.