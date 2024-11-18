IHSA playoffs: Quarterfinal scores, semifinal matchups across the Herald-News area

Here are quarterfinal results and semifinal matchups for IHSA playoff teams across the Herald-News area.
Full stories and more from all of last weekend’s quarterfinals can be found at FridayNightDrive.com.
Class 2A
Farmington 42, Dwight/GSW 7: The host Trojans’ program-record run came to an end at the hands of the top-seeded Farmers (12-0), who advance on to host Chicago Christian (11-1) in the semifinals. Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington finishes 8-4.
Class 3A
Wilmington 22, DePec 13: At Pecatonica, the visiting Wildcats kept their hopes of following up last year’s 2A state championship with a 3A title alive. Wilmington (12-0) visits Montini (10-2) Saturday, with the opening kickoff at 1 p.m.
Class 4A
Coal City 20, Dixon 13: At Coal City, the host Coalers survived a battle with the Dukes to earn a spot in the 4A semifinals. Coal City (10-2) will host DePaul Prep (9-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Class 5A
Joliet Catholic 43, Peoria High 8: At Peoria Stadium, the visiting Hilltoppers held down high-scoring Peoria High to earn a semifinal home game. JCA (9-3) will host Morris (8-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Morris 21, Morgan Park 7: At Gately Stadium in Chicago, the visitors from Grundy County upset the top seed to move on to a 2 p.m. Saturday visit to Joliet Catholic.
Class 7A
Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 16: The Knights prevailed to move on to Class 7A’s semifinals and earn one final home game for the 2024 season. L-W Central (9-3) hosts Batavia (11-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Class 8A
Lincoln-Way East 45, Stevenson 0: Another dominating performance has the Griffins back in 8A’s semifinals this coming weekend facing a familiar foe. Lincoln-Way East (12-0) – the last undefeated team left in 8A – hosts Loyola Academy at 6 p.m. Saturday.