Morris football vs. Morgan Park Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Morris faces Morgan Park in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Morris vs. Morgan Park kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gately Stadium, Chicago

Morris-Morgan Park preview

About Morris: Morris battled health issues for most of the second half of the season, but largely healthy now has looked like a different team in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. Morris does have a variety of offensive weapons at its disposal when healthy, as QB Brady Varner has a multitude of choices in where to send the football. WR Ethan Mumbrue had a solid game against Highland in Round 2, but he’s far from the only choice Varner has. Morris might be able to figure out a way to continue its high rate of scoring against Morgan Park, but the focus will be on the defense’s ability to get at least some stops. Morris has given up more than its fair share of points over the past few weeks, so getting those things in check will be pivotal for Morris in its hopes to topple the bracket’s top seed.

About the Mustangs: Morgan Park has its eyes set on becoming the second team from the Chicago Public League to win a state title, and so far the Mustangs have looked the part. After losing its Week 1 game against Marist, Morgan Park has done an incredible job on defense, allowing just 13 points over its next 10 games. Metamora broke Morgan Park’s defensive spell by scoring 28 points on them in Round 2, but the problem for Metamora was keeping Morgan Park from scoring at a frightening pace. The Mustangs feature a potent one-two punch of QB Marcus Thaxton and RB Terrance Gurley, both of whom had a field day running and throwing all over Metamora’s defense. It’s a dilemma that all of Morgan Park’s opponents didn’t manage to solve.

FND pick: Morgan Park

Live updates