Montini football vs. Princeton Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Montini faces Princeton in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs.

Montini vs. Princeton kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bryant Field

About the Broncos: Montini held on for a 14-13 win over No. 1 Byron when senior linebacker Jaxon Lane stopped the Tigers short of the goal line going for a game-winning 2-point conversion. That win avenged a 26-20 loss to Byron in the 2023 semifinals and snapped the Tigers’ 24-game winning streak. Jeremiah Peterson rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries and both touchdowns for Montini, and sophomore quarterback Izzy Abrams ran for 50 yards while completing 10-of-13 passes for 56 yards. ... Montini has a playoff tradition as rich as any program in the state with 34 appearances, 73 playoff wins, 18 quarterfinal berths, six state championships and three runner-up finishes. The Broncos are 12-5 in quarterfinal play, 2-0 against Bureau County teams, including a 48-34 win over Hall in 1993.

About the Tigers: Quarterfinal weekends are becoming common occurrences for Princeton Tiger football, which makes its fifth straight appearance. However, the Tigers have lost their last three quarterfinals, including last year’s defeat to Montini. Princeton has geared up for a rematch with the Broncos since that defeat. ... Casey Etheridge rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns with a receiving TD in last week’s 34-16 win over Chicago King on the South Side of Chicago. Noah LaPorte also scored on a TD reception from QB Will Lott. The Tigers’ defense also stepped up with timely plays, including sacks by linebackers Common Green and Arthur Burden and DL Cade Odell. ... The Tigers are 3-3 at home in quarterfinal play with wins over Alleman in 1989 (27-14), Rochester in 2002 (48-21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 2019 (38-12) and losses to IC Catholic in 2015 (37-12) and 2022 (27-20) and Montini in 2023 (27-9). In 2021, the Tigers lost to IC Catholic (31-17) on the road. ... Playoff history: Appearances – 15. Consecutive – 6; Record – 22-14. Farthest advancement – 3A runner-up (1989).

Next: The winner will face Saturday’s winner of No. 2 Wilmington (11-0) at No. 3 Du-Pec (10-1) quarterfinal in next week’s semifinals. Princeton would travel to either Wilmington or Du-Pec and Montini would host in either matchup.

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

