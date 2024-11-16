Joliet Catholic football vs. Peoria Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Catholic faces Peoria in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Brian Hoxsey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Catholic vs. Peoria kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Peoria Stadium

Joliet Catholic-Peoria preview

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic has found little resistance through the first two rounds of the playoffs, and its vaunted ground game continues to stack up yardage and points largely behind the one-two punch of RBs Larry Stringham and Nate Magrini. This is a repeat game from last postseason where Joliet Catholic earned a 40-16 win in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Joliet Catholic will hope to use much the same blueprint that it did last year – control possession and keep Peoria’s high-octane offense on the sidelines as much as possible. But if Joliet Catholic’s defense continues to play with the strength it has in the playoffs thus far, it might not matter if Peoria does get a bunch of chances with the ball.

About the Lions: Peoria High went through a coaching transition, but it doesn’t appear it matters who holds the main headset when it comes to keeping the Lions moving on offense. Peoria has scored at least 44 points in all but two games this season, largely using a tandem of RBs Detaurion Pollard and Kendall Netters. That duo racked up 243 yards and three touchdowns in Peoria’s win over T.F. North in Round 2, while junior QB Breon Green is also highly efficient in moving the football both with his arm and his legs. He accounted for three touchdown passes (two to WR Spencer Russell) and one rushing score in the T.F. North win as well.

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

Live updates