Geneva forces 5 turnovers, recovers 2 onside kicks in 6A quarterfinal handling of Lake Forest

Geneva's Bennett Konkey makes a touchdown reception ahead of Lake Forest's Joey Schnack during the first quarter of their Class 6A football quarterfinal game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Lake Forest. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

LAKE FOREST – Complementary football.

Geneva has preached it all season long, but it may have saved its best effort in abiding by that motto for its biggest game of the season.

The Vikings recovered two onside kicks in the first quarter and forced five turnovers in a dominant 49-14 victory over Lake Forest on Saturday in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The victory clinches Geneva’s first appearance in the semifinals since 2008.

“Good teams that keep advancing at this time of the year play complementary football,” Geneva coach Boone Thorgesen said. “I think this was our best game of the year playing complementary football. Our defense was lights-out, our offense capitalized on the turnovers the defense created, and our special teams was fantastic.”

Geneva (11-1) wanted to make a statement early and got on the board first when quarterback Anthony Chahino connected with Bennett Konkey for a 41-yard touchdown over the top of the Lake Forest defense.

The ensuing kickoff by Jayden Hodgdon was chipped over the first line of the Lake Forest kick return team and recovered by the Vikings. Chahino found Gavin Burt for a score six plays later to give Geneva a two-score lead just over five minutes into the game.

“We really couldn’t ask for anything more [to start the game]” said Chahino, who accounted for five total Geneva touchdowns in the win. “You can’t say enough about every phase of the game today. It’s complementary football, and when we do that, we’re playing to the best of our ability.”

Geneva recovered another onside kick after Burt’s touchdown, but was forced to punt. However, the Vikings forced a fumble just three plays into Lake Forest’s first drive, which resulted in a 1-yard keeper by Chahino to extend the lead to 21-0.

The fumble was the first of five Lake Forest turnovers. Geneva’s Dylan Reyes, Troy Velez, Dane Turner and Mason Steurer all recorded interceptions of Scouts quarterback Danny Van Camp.

Geneva players celebrate in front of fans following their 49-14 victory over Lake Forest during the Class 6A football quarterfinal game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Lake Forest. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Lake Forest (9-3) finished Saturday with 183 yards of total offense, including being limited to just 26 yards rushing. Three of the five Scouts turnovers resulted in touchdowns on the ensuing Geneva drives, something Thorgesen knew was equally as important.

“We’ve been close in these past few games [to forcing turnovers], but we just haven’t been getting them,” Thorgesen said. “Those guys are flying around, and you can see what happens when we create turnovers. We have a pretty explosive offense, so it was just a really great job by the defense to put them in good positions to score all day.”

“We’re locked in,” Velez said. “A lot of us on that side of the ball have been playing together for a number of years, and this is the most locked in we’ve ever been. We know we have quite the test next week, and we’re going to do our homework and be ready to go.”

Chahino finished the day completing 14-of-23 passes for 220 yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores. Georgia commit Talyn Taylor, Michael Rumoro and Dominic DiLeonardi also found the end zone for the Vikings.

Geneva will take on the top seed in 6A, unbeaten Cary-Grove (12-0), next week – a rematch of last year’s 6A quarterfinals that saw Geneva lose 41-7 – this time with an opportunity to the reach the program’s first state championship game since the 2008 season.