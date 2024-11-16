Geneva football vs. Lake Forest Class 6A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Geneva faces Lake Forest in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Chris Casey will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Geneva vs. Lake Forest kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lake Forest High School

Geneva-Lake Forest preview

About the Vikings: Geneva is making its second straight appearance in the 6A quarterfinals after pulling off a 42-28 victory over Burlington Central. Senior WR Talyn Taylor recorded his eighth game with over 100 receiving yards and seventh with multiple touchdowns in the victory, with his 96-yard kickoff return touchdown proving to be the explosive play needed to turn the tides in favor of the Vikings. QB Tony Chahino also stepped up big for the Vikings, throwing for 285 yards and two touchdowns to give him 40 passing scores on the season, while adding a rushing one of his own on the night. RB Michael Rumoro recorded his third game of going over the 100-yard rushing mark, his first since putting up 200 in the win against Geneva, and had the go-ahead score, as well as an insurance one in the fourth quarter. The Vikings have scored over 40 points in each of their playoff victories, and have done so in seven of their 11 games this season. If the Vikings pull off the victory, they’ll be in the semifinals for the first time since 2008, when they finished as runner-ups in Class 6A.

About the Scouts: Lake Forest pulled out an upset victory over second-seeded and North Suburban Conference rival Libertyville, driving 98 yards in the final two minutes before QB Danny Van Camp scored on a 1-yard QB sneak with just 6.6 seconds left in the 24-17 victory. WR Charlie Markee and RB Marty Hippel have been the driving forces on the Scouts’ offense, but were also moved onto the defensive side for the first time in the second round. The move ended up working in their favor, with Hippel causing a few pass break ups whule Markee grabbed two interceptions, with one being a pick-six. Lake Forest is making its second appearance in four seasons, and will be looking to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2012.

FND Pick: Geneva

Live updates