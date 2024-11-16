Belvidere North football vs. Cary-Grove Class 6A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Cary-Grove’s Brady Elbert runs the ball against Antioch in IHSA Class 6A second-round playoff football action at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary.. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Belvidere North faces Cary-Grove in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Belvidere North vs. Cary-Grove kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cary-Grove High School

Belvidere North-Cary-Grove preview

About the Blue Thunder: Belvidere North earned its school-record 10th win by beating visiting Wauconda last week. The Blue Thunder’s only loss came against Rockton Hononegah, 22-19, in Week 8. Belvidere North and Hononegah finished atop the Northern Illinois (NIC 10) Conference with 8-1 records. Belvidere North averages 34.5 points per game and allows an average of 14.1 per game. The Blue Thunder forced five turnovers against Wauconda. Noah Rooney had two of the team’s four interceptions, including a 48-yard pick six. Ben Bucher is a big-play running back for Belvidere North. He rushed for two touchdowns against Wauconda, giving him six in the team’s two playoff wins. … The Blue Thunder, which has not missed the postseason since 2016, advanced to the quarterfinals last season as well, but lost to Lake Zurich 14-10.

How they got here: defeated No. 13 Kaneland 35-20 in Round 1, defeated No. 5 Wauconda 28-10 in Round 2.

If Belvidere North wins: Blue Thunder will host No. 7 Lake Forest (9-2) or visit No. 3 Geneva (10-1).

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove has enjoyed running-clock wins in each of its two playoff wins and hasn’t had a close game since Week 7, when it scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to complete a come-from-behind, 44-43 win over host Huntley. Led by QB Peyton Seaburg and RB Holden Boone, the Trojans’ triple-option offense amassed 397 yards – all on the ground – against Antioch on Saturday. Seaburg, who attempted only two passes, rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns on only 10 carries. Charlie Ciske had two interceptions and Ty Drayton had a sack and a pass deflection that resulted in an interception to lead the defense, which didn’t allow any points until Antioch’s first string scored on the Trojans’ reserves in the fourth quarter. … C-G averages 43.6 points per game and allows an average of 11.7 per game. … The Trojans, who won the Class 6A state championship last season for the second time in six years, have won 18 games in a row.

How they got here: defeated No. 16 Chicago Senn 71-6 in Round 1; defeated No. 8 Antioch 41-8 in Round 2.

If Cary-Grove wins: Trojans will visit No. 7 Lake Forest (9-2) or visit No. 3 Geneva (10-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

Live updates