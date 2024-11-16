A look back: Bureau County quarterfinals scores over the years

Editor’s Note: Hall heads the list of Bureau County quarterfinal appearances with nine appearances (5-4). Princeton makes it eighth (2-5), Walnut made six (2-4) and Bureau Valley has five (2-3) while St. Bede and Manlius lost their only appearances.

* Second-round in a 16-team bracket

1982

Walnut - Beat Durand 16-13*

1983

Walnut - Beat Mt. Carroll 25-0*

1985

Walnut - Lost to Durand 30-6

1986

Walnut - Lost to Aquin 24-13

1987

Walnut - Lost to Aquin 27-8

1988

Walnut - Lost to Orangeville 22-14

1989

Princeton - Beat Alleman 27-14

1991

Hall - Beat Sherrard 20-0

1992

Manlius - Lost to North Boone 15-12

1993

Hall - Lost to Lombard Montini 48-34

1994

Hall - Lost to Bloomington CC 28-20

1995

Hall - Beat Normal U-High 30-6

1996

Hall - Beat Addison Driscoll 22-21

1997

Hall - Lost to Marengo 7-6

1998

Hall - Beat Byron 35-14

2001

Bureau Valley - Lost to Forreston 43-20

Hall - Beat Bloomington CC 27-0

St. Bede - Beat Argenta-Oreana 28-21

2002

Princeton - Beat Rochester 48-21

2004

Bureau Valley - Beat Nashville 21-0

2005

Bureau Valley - Beat DuQuoin 33-14

2006

Bureau Valley - Lost to Plano 49-7

2008

Bureau Valley - Lost to Immaculate Conception 41-8

2011

St. Bede - Lost to Aquin 21-0

2015

Hall - Lost to Wethersfield 30-21

Princeton - Lost to IC Catholic 37-12

2019

Princeton - Beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38-12

2021

Princeton - Lost to IC Catholic 31-17

2022

Princeton - Lost to IC Catholic 27-20 (OT)

2023

Princeton - Lost to Montini Catholic 27-9