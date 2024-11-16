A look back: Bureau County quarterfinals scores over the years

Editor’s Note: Hall heads the list of Bureau County quarterfinal appearances with nine appearances (5-4). Princeton makes it eighth (2-5), Walnut made six (2-4) and Bureau Valley has five (2-3) while St. Bede and Manlius lost their only appearances.
* Second-round in a 16-team bracket
1982
Walnut - Beat Durand 16-13*
1983
Walnut - Beat Mt. Carroll 25-0*
1985
Walnut - Lost to Durand 30-6
1986
Walnut - Lost to Aquin 24-13
1987
Walnut - Lost to Aquin 27-8
1988
Walnut - Lost to Orangeville 22-14
1989
Princeton - Beat Alleman 27-14
1991
Hall - Beat Sherrard 20-0
1992
Manlius - Lost to North Boone 15-12
1993
Hall - Lost to Lombard Montini 48-34
1994
Hall - Lost to Bloomington CC 28-20
1995
Hall - Beat Normal U-High 30-6
1996
Hall - Beat Addison Driscoll 22-21
1997
Hall - Lost to Marengo 7-6
1998
Hall - Beat Byron 35-14
2001
Bureau Valley - Lost to Forreston 43-20
Hall - Beat Bloomington CC 27-0
St. Bede - Beat Argenta-Oreana 28-21
2002
Princeton - Beat Rochester 48-21
2004
Bureau Valley - Beat Nashville 21-0
2005
Bureau Valley - Beat DuQuoin 33-14
2006
Bureau Valley - Lost to Plano 49-7
2008
Bureau Valley - Lost to Immaculate Conception 41-8
2011
St. Bede - Lost to Aquin 21-0
2015
Hall - Lost to Wethersfield 30-21
Princeton - Lost to IC Catholic 37-12
2019
Princeton - Beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38-12
2021
Princeton - Lost to IC Catholic 31-17
2022
Princeton - Lost to IC Catholic 27-20 (OT)
2023
Princeton - Lost to Montini Catholic 27-9