Stevenson football vs. Lincoln-Way East Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Stevenson faces Lincoln-Way East in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Stevenson vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

Stevenson-Lincoln-Way East preview

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East didn’t look its best while collecting a 38-7 win over Minooka in Round 2, but it says a lot that the Griffins still manage to collect a runaway win in a second-round playoff game despite not having their “A” game. QB Jonas Williams added five more touchdown passes to his already impressive total on the season, but admitted he and his team still didn’t quite play up to their potential. Lincoln-Way East’s defense, though, played very well in shutting off most avenues that Minooka tried to travel, as the defensive line consistently broke down plays and forced the Indians into attempts outside of their comfort level. The L-W East defense is only allowing about 10 points a game to opponents, very few of which scored against Lincoln-Way East’s first-string unit. Friday’s effort was the fifth game this season where an opponent has been held to a touchdown or less.

About the Patriots: The only loss Stevenson suffered this season was at the hands of Libertyville back in Week 3, but the Patriots brushed themselves off from that defeat and immediately got back to work, ripping off eight wins in a row – most of them by substantial margins. The Patriots don’t have a bunch of flashy offensive statistics, but they are very balanced on that side of the ball, making it difficult for opponents to key on any one weapon. QB Aiden Crawley is a dangerous dual threat, while RB Aiden Elliott does a nice job helping Stevenson sustain drives. WR Zach Hersh has made several key plays for Stevenson down the stretch, including snaring two long touchdown receptions in Stevenson’s second-round win over Glenbard East.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lincoln-Way East

Live updates