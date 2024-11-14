Suburban Life football notes: Zach Washington, St. Francis gearing up for road test at unbeaten Sycamore

Zach Washington of St. Francis carries the ball for a touchdown during a Class 5A first-round game against Sterling in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Francis junior wide receiver Zach Washington is already considered one of the top players in the state.

His goal is to make St. Francis the TOP team in the state—in Class 5A.

Sparked by a big-play offense and a stingy defense, No. 5 seed St. Francis (9-2) plays at top-seed Sycamore in a 1 p.m. Saturday quarterfinal playoff game.

“It’s going to be a tough game at their place and they have the number one seed, but we’re going to do our best to get ready for them,” Washington said.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Washington, a three-star recruit, is a player to watch on Saturday. Washington is blowing up on the recruiting trail, with offers from Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Purdue, Missouri, Mississippi, Memphis, Minnesota, and Wisconsin among his 14 offers.

“If there’s a better receiver in the state, I would like to see him because he’s right there next to (Geneva’s) Talyn Taylor,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “Besides his talent, he just goes out there and works hard. He wants to be the best guy out on the field. His works hard at his craft. The sky is the limit for him.”

Washington, a two-year starter, had a breakout season for St. Francis last season working with all-state quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

“Last year was definitely good and I was able to rack up some offers,” Washington said. “It was a good year overall, but I felt we should’ve won (state). Last year my route running was iffy, but I worked on it in the offseason and my speed really increased and I was able to get it up this year.”

Clocked at a 4.42 in the 40, Washington has an intriguing combination of big-game ability, size and strength and speed. Washington, who has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns, is also a spot defensive back for St. Francis.

“I also feel more comfortable this year being able to lead some of the newer and younger guys on the team,” Washington said. “It feels good being more of a leader. That extra year of experience made me ready.”

Sycamore (11-0) will be a tough test for St. Francis’ defense this weekend. Sycamore quarterback Burke Gautcher, who also plays safety, committed to Iowa in October. His favorite target is senior wide receiver Aidan Wyzard. The Northern Illinois recruit caught five passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Sycamore’s regular season finale against Cahokia.

McMillen said Sycamore is always a tough place to win due to the large crowd and old-school surroundings.

“You have a true football town in Sycamore,” he said. “That place will shut down for the game. Coach Joe Ryan has a well-coached football program with some good athletes. They do a bunch of different stuff that keeps you guessing. They have a very physical team. We have to match their intensity and play little above it”

York at Oswego York's Joe Reiff (78) recovers a forced fumble during Class 8A second- round football game between York at Oswego on Friday, Nov 8, 2024 in Oswego. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local News Network)

York O-line paves playoff run

York’s offensive line is playing a key role in leading the program back to the quarterfinals for the third year in a row. The Dukes (9-2) host Warren (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in a Class 8A quarterfinal.

The Dukes’ offensive line of left tackle Camden Sivewright, left guard Jack Wahr, center Jack Bodach, right guard Costa Kampas and right tackle Joe Reiff – is playing at a high level late in the season. The Dukes have rushed for over 250 yards in seven games this season.

“The offensive line has done a really good job lately,” York coach Don Gelsomino said. “Costa’s flexibility has been huge for us, especially when Joe needs a break. The offensive line group was young and not seasoned, so seeing them improve, mature and grow has been nice. They have been tough and grinded it out against some tough opponents. The line has been very consistent and focused.”

Defensively, the Dukes will have have to be on point against high-scoring Warren. The Blue Devils defeated Palatine and Barrington in their first two playoff games. Warren 5-foot-7, 170-pound junior Aaron Stewart is one of the top wrestlers and running backs in the state. A state wrestling champion, Stewart busted loose for 359 yards and five touchdowns against Barrington last week. Stewart topped the 2,000-yard mark for the season on his first carry, raising his season totals to 2,348 yards and 32 touchdowns for a per carry average of 7.3 yards.

“Stewart is an exceptional player,” Gelsomino said. “When you watch the film, his speed and power is amazing, but what sets him apart is his vision. We have to have 11 hats on the ball.”

The Dukes, who defeated Oswego last week, have set a new standard for the program with their third straight home quarterfinal playoff game, while also hosting a first-round game for the fourth straight season.

“It’s nice to see where the program is at and it’s a testament to the kids who helped build it and show that this is the standard,” Gelsomino said.

Extra points

Nazareth (9-2) plays at Rochelle (10-1) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a Class 5A quarterfinal. The Hubs are a run-based team, gashing Benet 38-6 last weekend by running for 327 yards. The Roadrunners have a wealth of Division I talent on defense, led by linebacker Gabe Kaminski, a Stanford recruit, and safety Garrett Reese (Indiana). The Roadrunners limited Woodstock North to under 50 yards in the first half last Saturday.