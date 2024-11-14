Six NewsTribune/BCR area football players named All State by IHSFCA

Princeton's Noah LaPorte (11) celebrates with teammate Cade Odell (65) and Ace Christiansen after scoring a touchdown against Oregon during a Class 3A first-round playoff game at Princeton High School. LaPorte and Odell were named Class 3A All-State first team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. (Scott Anderson)

Six NewsTribune/BCR area football players were named to Illinois High School Football Association All-State teams, which were released Wednesday.

Princeton senior tight end/defensive back Noah LaPorte and senior offensive and defensive lineman Cade Odell were named to the first team in Class 3A, while Amboy co-op senior quarterback Eddie Jones and senior defensive lineman/running back Quinn Leffelman were named first team for eight-man football.

LaPorte and Odell have led the Tigers to a 10-1 record and a quarterfinal berth where they’ll play Montini at 1 p.m. Saturday in Princeton. LaPorte has 28 receptions for 399 yards and five TDs and has 36 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Odell has helped pave the way for an offense that averages 41.1 points and 289.1 rushing yards and 62 passing yards per game and has made 68 tackles with seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Jones and Leffelman have helped the Clippers to a 10-1 record and a spot in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday against Pawnee. Jones completed 37-of-57 passes for 921 yards and 15 touchdowns, while Leffelman has rushed for 453 yards and nine TDs on 29 attempts.

Bureau Valley senior running back/linebacker Elijah Endress was named honorable mention in Class 2A and Princeton junior running back/linebacker Casey Etheridge was named honorable mention in Class 3A. Endress ran for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns on 146 carries and made 75 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss. Etheridge has rushed for 1,641 yards and 25 touchdowns on 183 carries and has recorded 29 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.