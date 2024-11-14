Seven local players named to IHSFCA All-State first teams

Batavia’s Chase Osborne (20) tackles Geneva’s Talyn Taylor (1) during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Seven Kane County Chronicle area players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State first team Wednesday.

The organization names 18 players to each classification’s first team. Four more area players were named honorable mention.

Geneva led the way with two All-State first-team selections. Senior wide receiver Talyn Taylor (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Joe Pettit (6-0, 245) were named to the All-State first-team in Class 6A where the Vikings reached the quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Burlington Central senior quarterback Jackson Alcorn (6-1, 210), who led the Rockets to their first playoff appearance since 2014, also earned first-team honors in 6A.

Also having two All-State first-team selections on the season is St. Francis in Class 5A. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Zach Washington (6-2, 180) and junior defensive lineman/offensive lineman Jaylen Torres (6-0, 285) were named to the team for the first time.

Batavia and St. Charles North each had a player named to the All-State first team in Class 7A with senior defensive back Chase Osborne (5-8, 175) representing the Bulldogs and senior quarterback Ethan Plumb (6-3, 200) representing the North Stars.

Four other athletes were named as All-State honorable mention. St. Francis senior wide receiver Ian Willis (5A), Burlington Central senior wide receiver/defensive back LJ Kerr (6A), Batavia senior defensive lineman Xavier Blanquel (7A) and St. Charles North junior wide receiver Keaton Reinke (7A) were all listed as honorable mentions.