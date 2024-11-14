Seven local players named to IHSFCA All-State first teams

Seven Kane County Chronicle area players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State first team Wednesday.
The organization names 18 players to each classification’s first team. Four more area players were named honorable mention.
Geneva led the way with two All-State first-team selections. Senior wide receiver Talyn Taylor (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Joe Pettit (6-0, 245) were named to the All-State first-team in Class 6A where the Vikings reached the quarterfinals for the second straight season.
Burlington Central senior quarterback Jackson Alcorn (6-1, 210), who led the Rockets to their first playoff appearance since 2014, also earned first-team honors in 6A.
Also having two All-State first-team selections on the season is St. Francis in Class 5A. Junior wide receiver/defensive back Zach Washington (6-2, 180) and junior defensive lineman/offensive lineman Jaylen Torres (6-0, 285) were named to the team for the first time.
Batavia and St. Charles North each had a player named to the All-State first team in Class 7A with senior defensive back Chase Osborne (5-8, 175) representing the Bulldogs and senior quarterback Ethan Plumb (6-3, 200) representing the North Stars.
Four other athletes were named as All-State honorable mention. St. Francis senior wide receiver Ian Willis (5A), Burlington Central senior wide receiver/defensive back LJ Kerr (6A), Batavia senior defensive lineman Xavier Blanquel (7A) and St. Charles North junior wide receiver Keaton Reinke (7A) were all listed as honorable mentions.