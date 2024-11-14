Quarterfinals come with many Princeton ties

There are many Princeton ties in this weekend’s IHSA state quarterfinals around the state.

The hometown Tigers make their fifth straight quarterfinal appearance, hosting Montini (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s quarterfinals won by the Broncos 27-9.

Suiting up for the visiting Broncos will be Gavin Erickson-Staton, a sophomore lineman. His dad, Tim, is a 1992 PHS graduate and former Tiger football player.

Princeton alum Kirk Becker, a 2004 grad, has returned home to serve as an assistant on Ryan Pearson’s Tiger staff this year. He was a junior on the 2002 Tigers team (11-2) that reached the Class 4A semifinals, falling on the road to eventual state champion Addison Driscoll 23-3.

Becker’s brother, Brent, a 1994 PHS grad, is the head coach at Stevenson, taking his Patriots (10-1) into a quarterfinal battle against No. 1 seed Lincoln Way East (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. This is Becker’s deepest run in three playoff appearances at Stevenson.

Former Princeton coach Joe Ryan leads Sycamore into the 5A quarterfinals for the eighth time since 2009. (Mark Busch)

Former Princeton head coach Joe Ryan takes his No. 1 Sycamore Spartans (11-0) into 5A quarterfinal play against No. 4 St. Francis (10-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in Sycamore.

It is Sycamore’s eighth quarterfinal appearance under Ryan – who coached at PHS from 1995-03 – since 2009 with a 4-3 record.

The Ryan family playoff tree extends to his youngest son, Luke, who is an assistant coach for No. 3 Tolono Unity (8-3), which hosts No. 4 Nashville (10-1) in Saturday’s 3A quarterfinals.

Three other Princeton coaches played in quarterfinals, including head coach Ryan Pearson, who played for Stark County’s 1997 state runner-up. PHS assistants Nathan Black and Patrick Smith played for Bureau Valley quarterfinalist teams.