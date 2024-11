Oswego’s Carson Cooney (5) reacts after tackling Joliet Catholic's Nate Magrini (right) during a football game at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Oswego senior linebacker and Iowa recruit Carson Cooney was named Class 8A All-State by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association in voting released Wednesday.

Cooney led Oswego to a 9-0 regular season, Southwest Prairie West championship and first-round win over Waubonsie Valley. The Panthers’ season ended with a loss to York last Friday.