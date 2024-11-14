Northwest Herald: Quarterfinal playoff capsule

Cary-Grove defenders (from left) Nate Jonas, Landon Moore, Trae Kole and Brayden Tamason bring down Antioch’s Martin Cohen in IHSA Class 6A second-round playoff football action Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Class 6A state quarterfinal

No. 4 Belvidere North (10-1) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Blue Thunder: Belvidere North earned its school-record 10th win by beating visiting Wauconda last week. The Blue Thunder’s only loss came against Rockton Hononegah, 22-19, in Week 8. Belvidere North and Hononegah finished atop the Northern Illinois (NIC 10) Conference with 8-1 records. Belvidere North averages 34.5 points per game and allows an average of 14.1 per game. The Blue Thunder forced five turnovers against Wauconda. Noah Rooney had two of the team’s four interceptions, including a 48-yard pick six. Ben Bucher is a big-play running back for Belvidere North. He rushed for two touchdowns against Wauconda, giving him six in the team’s two playoff wins. … The Blue Thunder, which has not missed the postseason since 2016, advanced to the quarterfinals last season as well, but lost to Lake Zurich 14-10.

How they got here: defeated No. 13 Kaneland 35-20 in Round 1, defeated No. 5 Wauconda 28-10 in Round 2.

If Belvidere North wins: Blue Thunder will host No. 7 Lake Forest (9-2) or visit No. 3 Geneva (10-1).

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove has enjoyed running-clock wins in each of its two playoff wins and hasn’t had a close game since Week 7, when it scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to complete a come-from-behind, 44-43 win over host Huntley. Led by QB Peyton Seaburg and RB Holden Boone, the Trojans’ triple-option offense amassed 397 yards – all on the ground – against Antioch on Saturday. Seaburg, who attempted only two passes, rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns on only 10 carries. Charlie Ciske had two interceptions and Ty Drayton had a sack and a pass deflection that resulted in an interception to lead the defense, which didn’t allow any points until Antioch’s first string scored on the Trojans’ reserves in the fourth quarter. … C-G averages 43.6 points per game and allows an average of 11.7 per game. … The Trojans, who won the Class 6A state championship last season for the second time in six years, have won 18 games in a row.

Cary-Grove running back Landon Barnett eludes Antioch’s Wyatt Ertl in IHSA Class 6A second-round playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

How they got here: defeated No. 16 Chicago Senn 71-6 in Round 1; defeated No. 8 Antioch 41-8 in Round 2.

If Cary-Grove wins: Trojans will visit No. 7 Lake Forest (9-2) or visit No. 3 Geneva (10-1).

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

– Joe Aguilar