Lyons Township’s Travis Stamm, Downers Grove North’s Jake Gregorio among Suburban Life-area All-Staters

Lyons Township’s Travis Stamm makes a catch during the Class 8A second-round game against Downers Grove South on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Lyons Township in Western Springs. (Sandy Bressner)

A number of Suburban Life-area football players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State teams released Wednesday.

Lyons Township senior defensive back/wide receiver Mack Long and senior wide receiver/defensive back Travis Stamm were named to the Class 8A All-State team.

Class 7A All-Staters included Downers Grove North senior linebacker/running back Jake Gregorio, Fenwick senior defensive lineman/wide receiver Nathaniel Marshall and Willowbrook senior wide receiver/defensive back KJ Rhodes. Lemont senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Jake Sulzberger was named to the Class 6A All-State Team.

Class 5A All-Staters included Nazareth senior linebacker/defensive lineman/tight end Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth senior quarterback Logan Malachuk, Benet senior quarterback Ryan Kubacki, St. Francis junior defensive lineman/offensive lineman Jaylen Torres and St. Francis junior wide receiver/defensive back.

Wheaton Academy senior offensive lineman/linebacker Jeremy Johanik was named Class 4A All-State. Earning Class 3A All-State were Montini senior wide receiver Santino Florio and Montini senior offensive/defensive lineman Jonathan Hayes.