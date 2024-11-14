Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP: Geneva wide receiver Talyn Taylor

Geneva wide receiver Talyn Taylor (bottom row, fourth from left) poses with the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week belt with his team. (Joel Boenitz)

Geneva senior wide receiver Talyn Taylor has had himself quite a year.

And he made sure to keep his magical season alive in the Class 6A second-round matchup against Burlington Central. Taylor had 128 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with a 96-yard kickoff return for a score in the Vikings’ 42-28 victory to advance to the quarterfinals for the second straight season.

For his efforts, Taylor has been named the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP. Here is his Q&A with Sports Reporter Joel Boenitz.

FND: How does it feel to be named Team of the Week MVP?

Taylor: It feels great. Not too many people get it, this our third player on our team has gotten it, which is a big accomplishment for us and our team. So I just think it’s all great.

FND: Your 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown ended up turning the tide in the game. What were you thinking when you saw the ball coming your way?

Taylor: If they kick it to me, just know it’s not gonna go well, that’s what a lot of people say. But it was 28-21 at the time and our team needed to make big-time plays. You need to help your team win in that situation. A lot of people can look to other people in that type of situation, and that’s what people do with me, because I’m a captain, I’m a leader of this team, and I need to help do whatever to get the team together and ready.

FND: You’ve had seven multi-score games this season. What’s allowed you this success?

Taylor: Just having that mentality that every time you touch the ball, you’re gonna score. That’s my thing. Every time I touch the ball, I try to go score, no matter whether it’s making juke moves, whether it’s blocking, every time I touch the ball, I want to go score in the end zone.

FND: You’ve also had over 100 receiving yards in eight games this year. Even with defenses honing in on you, how have been able to succeed?

Taylor: It’s just having a good week of practice, really making sure you’re locked in and make sure you’re working hard, no slacking off in practice. Because if that’s what you think as you go on the season and it’s just gonna get easier for you, it’s not. And watching film, just keening on their players and their technique, knowing what they do, what coverages they go into, and what they try to disguise is just unknowing, all that stuff too is a big part of it.

FND: You’re back in the quarterfinals for the second straight season. How does it feel?

Taylor: It’s great being back. I mean, we’re not done yet at all. We trying to go to the state championship and play in that and win that. So obviously we’re back here, we want to advance to the semifinals, and that’s what we’re gonna try to do.

FND: What’s your go-to pre-game meal?

Taylor: I like Panera’s chicken noodle soup and some bread, something light. I can usually throw in a home-made turkey sandwich if I’m still hungry, but it’s usually just that.

FND: Do you have any superstitions?

Taylor: I just listen to music all day and have my head phones in. I also have a lucky pair of good-luck underwear that I only wear on game days.

FND: You’ve been compared to a lot of wide receivers out there. Who’s been your favorite receiver that you’ve been compared to?

Taylor: Definitely Justin Jefferson. A lot of people say I run my routes like him I just like him in general. But another receiver I like to model my game after is Jameson Williams. I like him. Ja’Marr Chase as well, you know, all those big time receivers. Those are all good players, and I try to model my game after all of them.

FND: If you weren’t playing football in college, which sport would you have played?

Taylor: Definitely basketball. I’d just have to work on it every day, like I do football. I played basketball until my sophomore year. I played freshman year here, which was good playing with some friends, but I definitely still like playing basketball.