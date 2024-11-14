BCR/NewsTribune 2024 quarterfinals preview

Princeton's Noah LaPorte takes in a touchdown reception to give the Tigers a 27-8 halftime lead over Chicago King on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Chicago. The Tigers won 34-16. Princeton will host Montini in a quarterfinal rematch at 1 p.m. Saturday (Mike Vaughn)

CLASS 3A

No. 9 Montini (9-2) at No. 4 Princeton (10-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bryant Field

Noteworthy: This is a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal won by Montini 27-9

About the Broncos: Montini held on for a 14-13 win over No. 1 Byron when senior linebacker Jaxon Lane stopped the Tigers short of the goal line going for a game-winning 2-point conversion. That win avenged a 26-20 loss to Byron in the 2023 semifinals and snapped the Tigers’ 24-game winning streak. Jeremiah Peterson rushed for 110 yards on 17 carries and both touchdowns for Montini, and sophomore quarterback Izzy Abrams ran for 50 yards while completing 10-of-13 passes for 56 yards. ... Montini has a playoff tradition as rich as any program in the state with 34 appearances, 73 playoff wins, 18 quarterfinal berths, six state championships and three runner-up finishes. The Broncos are 12-5 in quarterfinal play, 2-0 against Bureau County teams, including a 48-34 win over Hall in 1993.

About the Tigers: Quarterfinal weekends are becoming common occurrences for Princeton Tiger football, which makes its fifth straight appearance. However, the Tigers have lost their last three quarterfinals, including last year’s defeat to Montini. Princeton has geared up for a rematch with the Broncos since that defeat. ... Casey Etheridge rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns with a receiving TD in last week’s 34-16 win over Chicago King on the South Side of Chicago. Noah LaPorte also scored on a TD reception from QB Will Lott. The Tigers’ defense also stepped up with timely plays, including sacks by linebackers Common Green and Arthur Burden and DL Cade Odell. ... The Tigers are 3-3 at home in quarterfinal play with wins over Alleman in 1989 (27-14), Rochester in 2002 (48-21) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 2019 (38-12) and losses to IC Catholic in 2015 (37-12) and 2022 (27-20) and Montini in 2023 (27-9). In 2021, the Tigers lost to IC Catholic (31-17) on the road. ... Playoff history: Appearances – 15. Consecutive – 6; Record – 22-14. Farthest advancement – 3A runner-up (1989).

Next: The winner will face Saturday’s winner of No. 2 Wilmington (11-0) at No. 3 Du-Pec (10-1) quarterfinal in next week’s semifinals. Princeton would travel to either Wilmington or Du-Pec and Montini would host in either matchup.

Friday Night Drive pick: Montini

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

No. 4 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (10-1) at No. 1 Pawnee-Lincolnwood (11-0), semifinals

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Noteworthy: Amboy seeks its third straight 8-man state final berth

About the Clippers: The Clippers are one step from earning the right to defend their eight-man state championship after defeating No. 5 Martinsville 32-20. Last week’s quarterfinal win didn’t come as easy for Amboy coming off five straight blowout wins in which it scored 46 points or more while not giving up more than 14, winning by a average margin of 58.4-5.6. The Amboy players showed, however, they could come through facing adversity, shutting out the Bluestreaks 6-0 in the second half to punch their ticket to the semifinals. QB Eddie Jones said, “We’ve got to have a good week of practice and be ready to play. Watch film, and study them.”

About the Indians: The Indians carried the top seed into the eight-Man playoffs and have lived up to it. They beat Belleville Metro East Lutheran 62-28 in the first round and blitzed St. Anne 64-24 last week. Senior running back Carson Wort had a memorable night, rushing for 515 yards on 37 carries with seven touchdowns. During the regular season, the Pawnee co-op outscored its opponents in the eight games it played (it received one forfeit win) by a combined score of 330-99. ... Pawnee beat Martinsville, the one common opponent it has with Amboy, 42-12 in Week 7.

Next: The winner will advance to Illinois 8-Man Football Association final against the winner between No. 2 Polo and No. 6 Milledgeville at 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Monmouth College’s April Zorn Memorial Stadium

FND pick: Pawnee