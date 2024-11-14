2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 5A quarterfinal-round analysis

St. Francis Seth Valeri runs the ball for a gain against Prarie Ridge at the Class 5A second-round playoff game on Saturday Nov.9,2024 in Wheaton. A St. Francis win put them into the quarterfinals where it will face top-seeded Sycamore. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The top four seeds on the north side of the Class 5A bracket have all advanced into the quarterfinals and the top two seeds on the south side have also moved through.

Joliet Catholic and Morris are the lone teams outside of a top four seed still alive in the 5A bracket and it will be interesting to see if the seed pattern holds as all the top teams have now merged.

First round predictions: 13-3

Second-round predictions: 8-0

Quarterfinal-round matchups

Sycamore vs. St. Francis: Top-seeded Sycamore has faced virtually no resistance in skating through the first two rounds scoring 119 points in two lopsided wins. But that breezy run through the playoffs likely stops now as a talented St. Francis team that owns wins over Loyola and Nazareth this season awaits the Spartans. St. Francis was pushed by Prairie Ridge, but the win adds yet another feather in its cap.

Pick: St. Francis

Rochelle vs. Nazareth: Rochelle has done something few other programs has managed to in this postseason as they’ve beaten two teams from the CCL/ESCC to get to this point. It will be very difficult for them to add a third against the defending Class 5A state champions in this one. Nazareth is having no trouble posting points in the postseason thus far posting 96 points in two relatively easy victories.

Pick: Nazareth

Morgan Park vs. Morris: Morgan Park is the only Chicago Public League team left in the draw and the Mustangs think they have what it takes to be the second CPL program all-time (Phillips) to win a state title. Morris finally appears to have gotten over some of its early-season injury hurdles and is now playing more like the team that started the season strong rather than the team that lost three of its last four regular season matchups.

Pick: Morgan Park

Peoria vs. Joliet Catholic: Peoria continues to have one of the state’s most powerful offensive attacks. It has 540 points scored on the season which leads all teams in the state in points scored. Joliet Catholic is hoping it can duplicate the defensive effort that led it to a Round 1 win over Peoria in last year’s playoffs where it held the Lions to just 14 points. Joliet Catholic might be capable of trading the Lions point for point though if they have to as the Hilltoppers have scored with a fury in the playoffs.

Pick: Joliet Catholic