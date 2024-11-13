Sycamore QB, Iowa recruit Burke Gautcher earns all-state honor

Sycamore's Burke Gautcher (10) runs the ball during the class 5A playoff game on Saturday Nov. 2, 2024, while taking on Chicago Bulls College Prep. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sycamore safety and quarterback Burke Gautcher was named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association 5A All-State Team.

The senior Iowa commit was the lone local player to make one of the first teams. The Spartans are 11-0 heading into Saturday’s quarterfinal against St. Francis.

DeKalb receiver and defensive back Davon Grant was an honorable mention selection in Class 7A. The junior even saw time at running back this year in an attempt to get him the ball more.

Tommy Butler was an honorable mention selection in 8-man. Even though he missed a game he still had over 100 tackles for the Hawks, who missed the postseason this year.