Kankakee County Game of the Week: (24) Lincoln-Way Central at (17) Bradley-Bourbonnais

(24)Lincoln-Way Central (8-3) at (17) Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-2)

Game time: 6 p.m. Friday

Knights Players to watch: RB Tyler Tulk, RB Luke Tingley

Knights on offense: Tulk has been the talk of the town in New Lenox after exploding for 250 yards and five touchdowns in last weekend’s second-round win over Hoffman Estates, giving the senior 20 scores on the season. He’s not the only fearsome back the Knights boast, as Tingley went for over 100 yards in the first round of playoff action with Tulk out, and the Boilermaker defense will have to account for both. Six-foot-five standout receiver Lucas Andresen is the favorite target of quarterback Drew Woodburn, with the duo connecting for a pair of scores last weekend as well. Winners of five in a row and seven of their last eight, the Knights have found the endzone at least four times in each of those victories, including 49-point efforts in each of the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Knights on defense: While the offense has gotten the headlines, especially through the first two playoff games, the Lincoln-Way Central defense has been equally as impressive. Over that 7-1 stretch in their past eight games, the Knights have allowed just a touchdown or less four times, including when they topped Bradley-Bourbonnais 28-6 back in Week 5. The Boilermakers will like the speed advantage they have in this matchup, but the Knights have plenty of ball-hawking defenders like Tyrone Byrd at linebacker and Jace Crowhurst in the secondary. They had success in their regular season matchup with the six points surrendered to the Boilers, but after scoring at least five touchdowns in each of their first two playoff games (nine offensive, one defensive, one special teams), the Bradley-Bourbonnais offense will be tougher to contain this week.

Boilermakers Players to watch: RB Kenvontae Sutton, OL Jaeden Shivers

Boilermakers on offense: After three uncharacteristic fumbles in the first quarter, including two that fell into the hands of the Whitney Young defense, the Boilers were quickly able to get back on track, seeing four players run for 50 yards and/or a touchdown and Gavin Kohl flinging a pair of touchdown passes. Sutton and Isaiah Brown, a pair of senior leaders who haven’t minded sacrificing their own touches for talented youngsters like Kyren and Lyzale Edmon and Malachi Lee, were the recipients of those touchdown passes, and Sutton also showed he’s a three-year starting back for a reason, leading the team with 72 rushing yards last week. After entering the season relatively unexperienced, the offensive line has been incredible, not allowing a sack last week and creating creases for the running backs to find.

Boilermakers on defense: Like the offense, there’s speed all around the defense, and the Boilers also saw last week how much physicality their defensive unit brings as well. Linebacker Ian Irps has been arguably their best defender over the postseason, but he’s just a part of a deep linebacking unit with Dakari Faulkner and Ben Lovell, a trio that will look to neutralize the Knights’ significant rush attack. Up front, Khalan Clemons sits in the middle of a line that’s gotten great postseason snaps from Calvin Kohl, Tye Thurmond and Dareon Warren. Not only can that line generate a pass rush, but it also commands the attention of opposing offensive lines that allow those linebackers to flow to the ball. The secondary might not have anyone whose size can compete with Andresen, but a bevy of speedsters will spend the night flying to the ball.

Pick: The Boilers know they lost by three scores to the Knights in the regular season. But they also know that they’re one of the toughest road environments a team can come into. Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Lincoln-Way Central 28

https://daily-journal.com/sports/game-of-the-week-24-lincoln-way-central-at-17-bradley-bourbonnais/article_1890cc92-a0a2-11ef-b102-3b1862260c2d.html