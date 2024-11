Editor’s Note: Princeton has qualified for the playoffs 15 times. It has advanced to the quarterfinals eight times, winning three of its first four while losing its last three. Here’s a look at those quarterfinal scores:

* Home games

1989

Beat Alleman 27-14*

2002

Beat Rochester 48-21*

2015

Lost to IC Catholic 37-12*

2019

Beat Paxton-Buckley-Loda 38-12*

2021

Lost to IC Catholic 31-17

2022

Lost to IC Catholic 27-20 (OT)*

2023

Lost to Montini Catholic 27-9*