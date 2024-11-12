Friday Night Drive Week 12 Power Rankings: Top 10 teams largely roll into next round

Downers Grove North fans cheer after winning a second round Class 7A game over Fenwick from a field goal in the last seconds of the game on Saturday Nov. 9, 2024, held at Downers Grove North High School. Downers Grove North moved up to No. 9 in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Once again the highly ranked teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings were largely unscathed in this weekend’s playoff action.

Just one of the FND Top 25′s Top 12 teams fell in Round 2 as formerly No. 7 Oswego lost to York.

There were some losses farther down in the poll as several ranked matchups made that so.

As such, five new teams made their debut or return in this week’s poll. Stevenson entered at No. 20, Lake Forest slotted in at No. 21, Quincy debuted at No. 22, Montini slides in at No. 23 and Lincoln-Way Central claimed the No. 24 spot.

There’s almost certainly some major shifting coming for the FND Top 25 next week as 14 of the Top 25 play a ranked opponent in the quarterfinal round.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: