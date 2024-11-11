What we learned in Week 11: Multiple thrilling outings highlight second week of playoffs

Montini's Jeremiah Peterson stretches the ball over the goal line for a touchdown at teammate Angelo DeSensi (left) blocks Byron's Maddex Draheim during a Class 3A second-round game on November 9, 2024 at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. Montini squeezed out a 14-13 decision over Byron. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local Ne)

The first round of the IHSA playoffs was largely devoid of close games.

But the matchups those runaway games created in the second round seemed to set up the potential for some electric showdowns in Round 2.

And that’s exactly what happened.

• Montini’s second-round game with Byron was referred to by many as what could ultimately have been a game the caliber of a state championship.

The game certainly lived up to the advance billing as Byron had an opportunity to claim a victory with 10 seconds left by converting a 2-point conversion and came up inches short allowing Montini to capture the win, avenging a loss to Byron in last year’s semifinal round.

Byron is the third team that won’t be repeating its state championship win of a year ago. Rochester (Class 4A) fell in the first round last week while Wilmington wasn’t able to defend its Class 2A title of a year ago as it was moved up to Class 3A.

• Downers Grove North needs to connect on 28-yard field goal as time expired to emerge with a 13-10 win in a defensive struggle against Fenwick in Class 7A action.

• Batavia looked completely overmatched for much of the first half against Lincoln-Way West and trailed 21-7 at halftime, but scored 18 unanswered points against the Warriors to escape with a win in a wild 7A matchup.

• Dwight-Gardner South Wilmington already made history in this postseason with its first postseason win in 41 years with a victory over Momence in Round 1. The Trojans must have decided they weren’t done adding chapters to their story as they advanced to the postseason’s third round for the first time in school history by scoring with 2.8 seconds remaining to edge out Elmwood-Brimfield.

• The honor of the wildest game of the weekend probably goes to a Friday matchup between Normal Community and Prospect. Prospect rallied from double digit deficits multiple times and claimed what turned out to be a momentary 49-45 lead with 3:45 left in the game as Normal Community punched in a score with 1:35 left in the game to secure a 52-49 win.

Showing strength

The CCL/ESCC continued to flex its muscles in the postseason.

Nine teams from the league will be represented in the quarterfinal round with just three of the league’s brethren falling in the second round. One of those losses couldn’t be helped as a CCL/ESCC team had to fall in the Loyola win over Marist. Fenwick and Benet marked the only setbacks the league suffered to a non-CCL/ESCC opponent.

Another conference that has also done an impressive job of making an impact is the SouthWest Valley Conference. Four of its 15 teams are into the quarterfinals (Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Naperville Central).

SouthWest Valley Conference teams make up 25% of the remaining teams in Class 7A and Class 8A.

Rolling right along

Although nailbiters seemed to define the second round there are some teams in the postseason that haven’t really broken a sweat as of yet.

In Class 8A, Lincoln-Way East has outscored the opposition 80-7 through two games, while in Class 6A Cary-Grove hasn’t had much problems thus far in its attempt to defend its 6A title as it has outscored two opponents 122-14.

East St. Louis hopes to get another crack at that Cary-Grove team as has battered its two opponents to a margin that currently sits at 115-0.

Sycamore has breezed into the Class 5A quarterfinals outscoring foes 119-20, while 5A classmate Rochelle has rambled to two wins, both over CCL/ESCC opponents, by a margin of 80-13. Joliet Catholic has also been largely undeterred in its two 5A games thus far outscoring foes 107-6.

WIlmington’s move from Class 2A to Class 3A has been seamless for the Wildcats thus far as Wilmington has outscored opponents 78-7, but the Wildcats seem to face an obstacle in the upcoming quarterfinals as Durand-Pecatonica has piled up 99 points while allowing just six points.

Two of the favorites in Class 1A, Lena-Winslow and Belleville Althoff, are giving scoreboard operators plenty of work to do as Lena-Winslow has stacked up 114 points in two games while Althoff has dropped 103 points on foes.

Making a name for himself

Like many programs, Batavia brings up many underclassmen to its postseason roster to give those players additional practice experience and help build up the program for future seasons.

As such many programs run out of uniform numbers to issue without duplicating several numbers.

It’s usually not a problem in terms of huge plays being made by a duplicate number as the secondary number is often assigned to a player that won’t play many plays of consequence in a postseason game.

That theory was void in Batavia’s win over Lincoln-Way West on Saturday as sophomore Michael Vander, who had been rotating at the quarterback position with junior Bodi Anderson, found himself as the one with the hot hand throwing for 269 yards and three touchdowns as Batavia scored 25 unanswered points to claim victory.

Vander shares the No. 8 with Batavia’s senior defensive lineman Malachi Smith, and like all qualified upperclassmen in Batavia’s roster those uniforms are adorned with a name plate for the player.

Vander’s uniform as an underclassmen has no such designation.

“He’s still a sophomore and that’s something that’s earned around here,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said.

Was Vander’s performance good enough to warrant that addition?

“We will see,” Piron said with a laugh.

Vander, who was more than humble about his role in the rally and was quick to deflect credit to just about anyone other than himself, still admitted he wouldn’t mind if there was an addition to his uniform for next weekend’s quarterfinal matchup with Downers Grove North.

“I’ve been wondering about that too,” Vander said. “I hope so. I really hope so.”