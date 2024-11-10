Wauconda can’t overcome 5 turnovers in loss to Belvidere North

BELVIDERE – Jackson Rudolph was dealing with a double dose of pain Saturday afternoon.

Wauconda’s bruising junior fullback-linebacker was on crutches with his left ankle heavily wrapped. The injury ended his 143-yard day with 9:22 to play in the Class 6A second-round playoff game at Belvidere North’s Milt Brown Field.

The self-inflicted wounds of five turnovers also hurt the Bulldogs in a 28-10 loss where their fourth consecutive season ended one step shy of the quarterfinals.

“I feel if we didn’t have as many turnovers we had a really good chance of winning this game,” said Rudolph, whose 64-yard touchdown run gave Wauconda a 10-7 lead 3½ minutes after halftime. “They’re a great team. We’ve got to keep our heads up and be ready for next year.”

Wauconda (8-3), the fifth seed in the 6A north bracket, had advantages of 339-174 in total yards and 73-41 in plays from scrimmage. But Noah Rooney returned the first of his two interceptions for a 52-yard touchdown and the other set up the final score as No. 4 Belvidere North (10-1) won this playoff matchup for the second straight year.

Erick Roman and Logan Vongchanh’s second-quarter interceptions ended Wauconda red-zone possessions as the Blue Thunder advanced to next weekend’s quarterfinal at top-seeded defending 6A champ Cary-Grove (11-0), a 41-8 winner over Antioch.

“This one hurts because they’re a good team and they’ve got some really good players, but you’re not going to win a playoff game with five turnovers,” Wauconda coach Chris Prostka said.

Wauconda opened the game with a mix of senior quarterback Logan Olsen completing 4-of-5 passes and the running of Rudolph and senior Jacob Hawley (11 carries, 50 yards) to set up Rocco Garcia’s 20-yard field goal. The 18-play, 69-yard drive took 7:39 and included three fourth-down conversions.

Hawley also recovered a fumble but couldn’t play in the second half because of concerns from a couple of jarring hits. Linebacker Connor Coty, Jake Thorstenson and Eric Alvarado had key stops against the Blue Thunder’s wishbone attack.

“We felt we were shutting everything down and forcing them to have to get creative,” Coty said.

Ben Bucher’s 32-yard TD run 27 seconds before halftime put Belvidere North up 7-3. Wauconda’s defense got a stop to start the second half and after offensive coordinator Bill Mitz exhorted Rudolph to “get outside, get outside,” he did just that and roared to his long TD run.

“I saw I had one guy to beat and the safety lowered his shoulder to me and I lowered mine more,” Rudolph said. “I looked back and no one was there.”

A 43-yard kick return by Bucher set up his 7-yard TD run just 3½ minutes later.

Wauconda’s program-record fourth straight playoff trip included a Northern Lake County Conference co-championship.

“This team was special,” Coty said.

