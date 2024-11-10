Jameson Purcell, Maine South show no letdown, roll past West Aurora

Maine South's Jameson Purcell (15) heads towards the end zone against West Aurora during the IHSA Class 8A second round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Park Ridge. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

PARK RIDGE – There was no letdown for Jameson Purcell and Maine South Saturday.

Purcell, who was coming off of a huge game a week ago in Naperville, helped Maine South take care of business Saturday in Park Ridge. Purcell threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns while running for another as the Hawks flew away from West Aurora 41-6 in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

Maine South (8-3), which is seeded 20th, will play at rival Loyola Saturday in the quarterfinals. Loyola (9-2), which is the two-time defending 8A state champions, rallied to beat Marist 24-20.

“They were a big-play team,” Maine South coach Dave Inserra said of West Aurora. “And except for one play where they blocked an extra point, we pretty much limited them.”

Fourth-seeded West Aurora (10-1), which came into the game one of the highest scoring teams in the state, had an opportunity early to get on the board.

Maine South shanked a punt after their first drive faltered, giving the Blackhawks the ball the Maine South 34. But after a short run on first down, Maine South’s Tyler Fortis came up with a huge sack, pushing the ball back to the 37. West Aurora would run two more plays, but came up short, turning the ball over to Maine South.

“That was a pivotal series for us,” Inserra said. “Our defense played really well all day for us.”

Purcell, who misfired badly twice on the Hawks’ first series, was dialed in from there. He completed his next 15 passes, two of which went for touchdowns.

“We came off to a little slow start on the first drive,” said Purcell, who was 21-of-27. “But we stepped it up on every other drive. It was a great team win.”

Purcell connected on his first touchdown pass midway through the first quarter. Jacob Vitel made a spectacular one-handed catch while diving to the ground on a 35-yard strike to make it 7-0. Unfortunately for Maine South, Vitel injured his ankle on the play and did not return.

That began a string of six consecutive possessions by Maine South that ended with touchdowns.

Purcell threw a screen pass to Michael Dellumo, who picked up a couple of nice blocks on his way to an 18-yard touchdown. Dellumo would tally again, this time on a 21-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to make it 21-0.

West Aurora's Mason Atkins (2) looks to move upfield past Maine South's Tyler Fortis (99) and Dean Arvanitis (50) during the IHSA Class 8A second round playoff game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Park Ridge. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

West Aurora then put together its only consistent drive of the first half. The Blackhawks moved the ball from their 20 to the Hawks’ 38. But on fourth down, Maine South’s Jake Cantal came up with a sack to end that threat.

Maine South, which had 332 yards at the half, would then score a pair of touchdowns to put the game away. Purcell would run one in from the two for one touchdown and later threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Joey Naughton with 37.2 seconds left to make it 34-0.

Maine South then put the running clock in motion early in the third quarter. Purcell threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Constantine Coines to make it 41-0.

Coines, who was the starting quarterback when the season began, moved to wide receiver when Purcell took over the starting role. Coines finished Saturday’s game with five receptions for 53 yards.

“It was a collective decision to make and whatever is best for the team,” Coines said. “I knew that this year was something special with the talent we had. We found the right guys in the right places. Jameson has been playing out of his mind. Hopefully, we can keep this going.”

West Aurora was able to get a late score. Mason Atkins, who was 27-of-39 for 219 yards, threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Reece Powers.

“Today, Maine South got us and they played really well,” West Aurora coach Nate Elmer said. “I can’t thank our kids enough. I get emotional about it. We were 1-8 two years ago and we are 10-0 this year. These kids have done their part and I am super excited for and so proud of them for what they did for us.”

