2024 IHSA playoffs: Quarterfinal pairings

Lyons Township’s Tucker King is chased down by Downers Grove South’s Keon Maggitt during the Class 8A second-round game on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 at Lyons Township in Western Springs. (Sandy Bressner)

Here are the quarterfinal round pairings of the IHSA Playoffs. Dates and times of quarterfinal round games will be released throughout the weekend. Check back at Friday Night Drive for updates.

Class 8A

1-to-32 bracket Date and Time (9) Stevenson at (1) Lincoln-Way East Friday, 7 p.m. (20) Maine South at (12) Loyola Saturday, 1:30 p.m. (7) Naperville Central at (2) Lyons Friday, 7 p.m. (27) Warren at (14) York TBD

Class 7A

1-to-32 bracket Date and Time (24) Lincoln-Way Central at (17) Bradley-Bourbonnais Friday, 6 p.m. (5) Downers Grove North at (4) Batavia Saturday, 1 p.m. (2) Quincy at (10) St. Rita Saturday, 3 p.m. (6) Normal Community at (19) Mount Carmel TBD

Class 6A

North Bracket Date and Time (4) Belvidere North at (1) Cary-Grove TBD (3) Geneva at (7) Lake Forest TBD South Bracket (1) East St. Louis at (5) Glenwood TBD (3) Kankakee at (2) Oak Lawn Richards TBD

Class 5A

North Bracket Date and Time (4) St. Francis at (1) Sycamore TBD (3) Nazareth at (2) Rochelle Saturday, 1 p.m. South Bracket (13) Morris at (1) Morgan Park TBD (6) Joliet Catholic at (2) Peoria TBD

Class 4A

North Bracket Date and Time (12) St. Laurence at (9) DePaul Prep Saturday, 1 p.m. (3) Dixon at (7) Coal City TBD South Bracket (12) Mount Zion at (1) Breese Central TBD (10) Normal University at (6) Cahokia TBD

Class 3A

North Bracket Date and Time (9) Montini at (4) Princeton TBD (2) Wilmington at (3) Durand-Pecatonica Saturday, 2 p.m. South Bracket (4) Nashville at (9) Tolono Unity TBD (10) Benton at (6) Monticello TBD

Class 2A

North Bracket Date and Time (1) Farmington at (12) Dwight/GSW TBD (2) Bismarck-Henning at (6) Chicago Christian Saturday, 5 p.m. South Bracket (4) Pana at (1) Johnston City TBD (3) Quincy Notre Dame at (2) Maroa-Forsyth TBD

Class 1A