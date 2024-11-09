Joliet Catholic football vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Catholic faces Sacred Heart-Griffin in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Joliet Catholic vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Springfield

Joliet Catholic-Sacred Heart-Griffin preview

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic blasted out of the gates in the postseason dismantling Jacksonville 58-6 in the opening round. They got scoring from a multitude of sources and continued to put together dominating efforts running the ball. The 1-2 combo of Larry Stringham and Nate Magrini are doing a lot of damage, but QB Lucas Simulick is starting to add more to the equation for the Joliet Catholic offense. He threw for two scores and ran for another in the Jacksonville win. Joliet Catholic’s defense also took advantage of the fact that the opponent wasn’t as rigorous as its usual foes, almost completely shutting down Jacksonville’s triple-option attack and forcing three turnovers, one of which was brought back for a score.

About the Cyclones: Sacred Heart-Griffin had to endure a wild one in the first round, finally securing a decisive touchdown under the 4-minute mark to walk away with a win over Mahomet-Seymour. It hasn’t been a typical season for the Cyclones, who have struggled more in Central State Eight Conference play than any year in recent memory. But it is still a dangerous team, especially when it gets an aerial attack going behind the strong arm of QB Cam Brinkman. Brinkman threw for three touchdowns in the Mahomet-Seymour win. Joliet Catholic had best try to keep good track of WR Seamus O’Brien, who was on the receiving end of two of those tosses including a 78-yard score that gave the Cyclones the lead for good. These two teams last met in the 2021 Class 4A title game won by Joliet Catholic 56-27.

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

Live updates