Highland football vs. Morris Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Highland faces Morris in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Highland vs. Morris kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Morris High School

Highland-Morris preview

About the Bulldogs: The start to Highland’s season didn’t resemble what the Bulldogs usually do, as they dropped three of five games and didn’t post points per usual. But something turned for the Bulldogs in Week 6. The Bulldogs suddenly got supercharged, scoring 50-plus points in four of their last five games including a 55-19 win over Marion in the opening round of the playoffs. RB Tyson Rakers is the source of a lot of that scoring with 25 total touchdowns on the season. QB Blake Gelly is completing passes at about a 65% rate and has tossed 14 touchdowns on the year.

About Morris: Morris limped through the second half of the season hoping it could get healthy enough to get something clicking in the postseason. Well, it clicked. Morris put up mountains of first-half points and got a record-setting performance from DB Brett Bounds – who had four interceptions – as it breezed past No. 4 seed Triad in the opening round. Bounds ran back two of those interceptions for scores, and Morris also got a kickoff return for a score in a flurry of offense that Morris put forth before the break. QB Brady Varner needed just eight completions to rack up 234 passing yards with three touchdowns, while RB Griffin Zweeres just missed the century mark leading a running attack that had little to no resistance in moving the ball on the ground.

FND pick: Morris

Live updates