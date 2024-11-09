Fenwick football vs. Downers Grove North Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Downers Grove North's Will Vala (85) breaks some tackles on the way to a touchdown during the 7A first-round playoff game between Wheaton Warrenville South and Downers Grove North high schools in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Fenwick faces Downers Grove North in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Scott Schmid will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Fenwick vs. Downers Grove North kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Downers Grove North High School

Fenwick-Downers Grove North preview

About the Friars: Fenwick comes in off an impressive 12-7 win over fellow CCL/ESCC member Brother Rice, the program’s first playoff win since capturing the 2021 Class 5A state title. Senior QB Frankie Hosty, in his second game relieving starter Jamen Williams, was 15-for-29 passing for 173 yards and a 39-yard TD to Andrew Bjorson. Battle-tested, six of Fenwick’s last eight games came against teams with winning records. Of that group, five are still playing this weekend. Auburn recruit Nate Marshall, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, is the headliner of the defense up front, the third-ranked senior in Illinois; while senior linebacker Jack Paris was named the CCL/ESCC White Defensive Player of the Year.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North looked the part of a team poised for another deep playoff run last Friday, with all circuits firing in a 34-7 win over Wheaton Warrenville South. Minnesota-bound QB Owen Lansu was razor sharp, completing 18-of-21 passes to five different receivers for 216 yards and two TDs. Alec Fiermuga ran for two scores. Defensively, Joe Edwards had two sacks, and Oliver Thulin – who also caught five passes – had one of the Trojans’ two interceptions. Junior tight end Will Vala had five catches for 87 yards and a TD. The matchup to watch is a Downers Grove North offense that has averaged 40 points per game in nine wins against that Fenwick defense. Downers Grove North is in the second round for the third consecutive year and now seeks back-to-back quarterfinal appearances for the first time since 2012-2013.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 4 Batavia (9-1) at No. 20 Lincoln-Way West (7-3)

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Live updates