Eureka football vs. Wilmington Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Eureka faces Wilmington in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Eureka vs. Wilmington kickoff: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Eureka High School

Eureka-Wilmington preview

About the Hornets: Eureka got some extra opportunities and cashed them in, and it made the difference in a 29-22 opening-round win over Peotone. Eureka’s defense has been a staple for the Hornets for most of the season but showed a few cracks in the Peotone win. It was one of just three games where Eureka has allowed 20-plus points. Eureka did throw the ball a bit more in the Peotone game than usual, as QB Austin Gerber needed just eight completions to throw for over 200 yards. For frame of reference, Wilmington defeated Peotone 49-13 in Week 4.

About the Wilmington: Wilmington looked dominant on both sides of the football in its opening-round win over Stillman Valley. The Wildcats posted 400-plus rushing yards. RB Ryan Kettman led the way with nearly 200 yards rushing himself. He pairs nicely with RB Kyle Farrell, and that tandem has proved to be a 1-2 punch that most opposing defenses don’t have an answer for. Wilmington’s defense is battle-tested, and its first string has allowed two touchdowns to just one opponent all season. Its skill has helped Wilmington force a running clock in nearly every game this season.

FND pick: Wilmington

Live updates