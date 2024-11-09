Elmwood football vs. Dwight Class 2A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Elmwood faces Dwight/GSW in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 2A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor J.T. Pedelty will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Elmwood vs. Dwight/GSW kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dwight

Elmwood-Dwight/GSW preview

About Dwight: Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington broke through for its first playoff victory since 1983, riding a varied rushing attack to take control of the game against Momence. Dwight ran for over 200 yards in the win using its wing-T offensive attack to take control in the second half after trailing at halftime. The Trojans will need a big defensive effort to slow down their next opponent, but hemming in a Momence team that has had an explosive offensive season has to be a good sign moving forward.

About Elmwood: Elmwood has poured on the points this season and wasted no time in doing so in an opening-round victory over Oakwood. The Trojans scored 40-plus points in all but three games this season and went over 50 in four contests. It’s an experienced Elmwood team that broke through for the school’s first playoff win since 2016. RB/LB Bo Windish is the key for the Trojans on both sides of the football, and Dwight-Gardner-South Wilmington’s ability to at least slow him down some will be pivotal towards the outcome of this game.

Live updates