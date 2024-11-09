Byron football vs. Montini Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Byron faces Montini in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Byron vs. Montini kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Montini High School

Byron-Montini preview

About Broncos: Montini took care of business last week, a 49-0 win over North Lawndale. Now the Broncos get the game they’ve waited a year for, a rematch with defending Class 3A champion Byron. Byron beat Montini in last year’s semifinal 26-20, by far the Tigers’ toughest challenge last season. Sophomore QB Izzy Abrams threw for two TD passes in a little over a quarter against North Lawndale, Santino Florio caught a TD and had a 50-yard punt return for a TD, and Max Bell and Chris Juda added interception returns for TDs. Abrams, who took over as full-time QB midway through the season, has completed 63% of his passes for 1,441 yards and 18 TDs, Florio his leading receiver with 39 catches for 458 yards and five TDs. Jaxon Lane leads the defense with 88 tackles. Montini has won six consecutive games since losses to Marist and Fenwick, averaging 37.5 points.

About the Tigers: Defending 3A champion Byron rolled in the first round, scoring 57 points in the first half of an eventual 57-20 win over Prairie Central. The Tigers have won 24 consecutive games since their last loss, to IC Catholic Prep in the 2022 Class 3A semifinals. Byron – which scored a state record 823 points last season over 14 games – has outscored its first 10 opponents this season 511-89. The closest call was a 29-28 Week 8 win at Dixon decided by sophomore quarterback Andrew Talbert’s 4-yard touchdown run with 16.2 seconds and junior fullback Caden Considine’s two-point conversion. Considine, a third-year starter and the top back for Byron’s wing-T offense, is back healthy after missing the first several games after hand surgery and a hamstring injury.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 4 Princeton (9-1) at No. 12 King (7-3)

FND Pick: Montini

Live coverage