Batavia football vs. Lincoln-Way West Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Batavia faces Lincoln-Way West in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Batavia vs. Lincoln-Way West kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lincoln-Way West High School

Batavia-Lincoln-Way West preview

About the Bulldogs: Batavia had absolutely no problem getting free from Collinsville in its playoff opener, as it scored 47 first-half points in breezing into the second round. Other than its lone loss of the season to Geneva, Batavia’s offensive attack has been electric, scoring at least 35 points in each game and 50-plus points three times. RB Nathan Whitwell has been an absolute beast for Batavia all season, but they’ve developed something of a 1-2 punch with Greyson Kelly. Batavia also has a viable weapon on the outside in wide receiver Isaiah Brown, who scored three touchdowns in the Collinsville win. Batavia’s defense can usually be counted on keeping opponents in check as well, as six of its foes have been held to two touchdowns or less.

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West has an experienced group, and that showed through in an opening-round win over Pekin. QB Chase Hetfleisch has been engineering the Warriors offense for the better part of two seasons now, and that experience has shown in his play. Hetfleisch threw five touchdown passes in Week 9, and while he didn’t match that productivity in the Pekin game, he played mistake-free football and had the sense to feed Lincoln-Way West’s flourishing ground game led by RB Jahan Abubakar, who stacked up over 150 yards on the ground. Lincoln-Way West’s experienced defensive unit, anchored by Northwestern recruit Josh Veldman, has a knack for forcing opponents to do things offensively they aren’t entirely comfortable with.

FND pick: Batavia

Live updates