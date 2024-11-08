Lincoln-Way East football vs. Minooka Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lincoln-Way East faces Minooka in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lincoln-Way East vs. Minooka kickoff: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Minooka High School

Lincoln-Way East-Minooka preview

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East did what it has been doing for almost the entire season in the opening round of the playoffs. The Griffins built a massive lead and then coasted home to a victory. QB Jonas Williams hit a career milestone in the easy win over Niles West, becoming the fifth quarterback in state history to throw 100 touchdown passes, throwing three in the victory on just nine passing attempts before getting the rest of the night off. Defensively, the Griffins tossed yet another gem, recording their second shutout and fifth time holding an opponent to a touchdown or less. That was all done despite having a banged-up defensive line with only one regular starter performing.

About the Indians: Minooka is hoping things go better for them than the last time these two met, a 28-0 victory in the second round of last year’s playoffs. But in order for that to happen, a defensive unit that has been pretty strong all season will have to put forth its best effort of the year by far. The unit certainly didn’t have much trouble in the first round, as Minooka completely shut down Taft’s offensive attack in Round 1 as it held Taft under 100 yards of total offense when the game was even remotely in doubt. The Eagles wouldn’t break up the shutout until less than four minutes remained. Minooka feasted offensively through the air, as QB Zane Caves threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns and Minooka scored on five of their first seven possessions. WR Ty Couch has emerged as a favored and productive target for Caves.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lincoln-Way East

Live updates