Hoffman Estates football vs. Lincoln-Way Central Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Hoffman Estates faces Lincoln-Way Central in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Hoffman Estates vs. Lincoln-Way Central kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lincoln-Way Central High School

Hoffman Estates-Lincoln-Way Central preview

About the Hawks: After storming out of the box 4-0, Hoffman Estates has had some issues in the second half of the season. None of them really showed in Round 1 of the playoffs, though, as the Hawks collected a victory over CPL opponent Lincoln Park. Still, Hoffman Estates didn’t exactly run away and hide from that foe either. Defensive issues have hampered the Hawks down the stretch, and they surrendered 162 points in their final five games of the season. There’s not a lot of big secrets to unearth when it comes to slowing down Hoffman Estates offensively – Minnesota recruit Nate Cleveland is likely to carry the ball as often as possible for the Hawks. It’s easier said than done to slow Cleveland down, though, as he seems to flourish with heavy workloads.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central coach David Woodburn makes no secret of how much he values special teams and believes his team can benefit for the extra effort his team sometimes expends on them. An early punt return for a touchdown set the stage for a runaway victory over Maine West in Round 1. Other special teams plays helped set up other scores. The Knights were happy to have the extra contributions, as standout RB Tyler Tulk sat out the game with an injury. The rest night was largely precautionary, as the Knights expect him back for this game. Without Tulk, QB Drew Woodburn stretched the field a little bit more with his arm as he hooked up with Lucas Andresen for a pair of touchdown passes. Lincoln-Way Central will likely go back to leaning on Tulk if he’s available, but adding some passes might be the wrinkle the Knights need to keep advancing.

FND pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Live updates