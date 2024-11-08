Benet football vs. Rochelle Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Benet's Luke Doyle (7) lays out for a pass during the varsity football game between Benet and Nazareth academies in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Benet faces Rochelle in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Russ Hodges will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Benet vs. Rochelle kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Rochelle High School

Benet-Rochelle preview

About the Redwings: Benet earned its first playoff win since 2017 last week in emphatic fashion, handling Chicago Perspectives Leadership 48-0. Now the Redwings get a big step up in class at Rochelle out of the Interstate 8 Conference. Ryan Kubacki threw a TD pass to Luke Doyle and also ran for a 45-yard TD last week, Marty Radgowski ran for two TDs, and Doyle added an interception as Benet jumped out to a 41-0 halftime lead.

About the Hubs: Rochelle had no problem with its first CCL/ESCC opponent of the playoffs last week, handling Marmion 42-7. Should the Hubs continue to advance, they could draw three more with Benet, Nazareth and St. Francis on the top half of the Class 5A bracket. Rochelle’s wing-T offense rolled up nearly 300 rushing yards while quarterback Carson Lewis fired three touchdown passes, two to Dylan Manning. Fullback Roman Villalobos rushed for 172 yards and three TDs. Rochelle’s lone loss came to Sycamore, the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A bracket, in Week 4. The Hubs have averaged close to 45 points in their nine wins.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 6 Woodstock North (8-2) at No. 3 Nazareth (8-2)

FND Pick: Rochelle

Live updates