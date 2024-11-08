A look back: Princeton’s second-round playoff scores over the years

Editor’s Note: Princeton has qualified for the playoffs 15 times. They have now advanced to the second round 10 times, winning seven of its previous nine, including it last four. Here’s a look at those second-round scores:

* Home games

1989

Beat Hall 13-7 (3A)

1993

Lost to Hall 21-13 (3A)

2002

Beat Fairbury Prairie Central 21-14 (4A)

2015

Beat Chicago Raby 43-8 (3A)*

2018

Lost to Byron 28-0 (3A)*

2019

Beat Hall 16-0 (3A)

2021

Beat Fairbury Prairie Central 40-0 (3A)*

2022

Beat Genoa-Kingston 26-2 (3A)*

2023

Beat Monmouth-Roseville 35-0 (3A)*