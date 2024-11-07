Taking a look at the IHSA second-round football matchups in the Northwest Herald Area

CLASS 6A

No. 8 Antioch (8-2) at No. 1 Cary-Grove (10-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Sequoits: Antioch opened the playoff by beating Northern Lake County Conference rival Grayslake North for the second time this season 43-27. RB Martin Cohen led the way for the Sequoits, rushing for three TDs (69, 73 and 4 yards) and throwing a 33-yard TD to Mason Bussone on an option pass. Brady Rietschel returned an interception 32 yards for a TD for the Sequoits, who led 35-14 in the fourth quarter. … Antioch averages 40.4 points a game and allows 19.21. … Antioch was undefeated last year until losing to Carmel Catholic in the second round. The Sequoits last played Cary-Grove in 2019, losing 14-7 in the second round in Class 6A.

About the Trojans: Defending Class 6A champion Cary-Grove cruised in its state playoff opener against Chicago Senn, building a 38-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 71-6 win that extended the Trojans’ winning streak to 17 games. Holden Boone scored on TD runs of 72, 27 and 18 yards. QB Peyton Seaburg had a 12-yard TD run. C-G will play the rest of the seasons without junior FB/DL Logan Abrams, who had foot surgery last week after missing the team’s past three games. Abrams, who has an offer from Toledo, led the team in rushing last year, gaining 1,590 yards and scoring 26 TDs. … The Fox Valley Conference champions average 43.9 points a game and allow 12.1. … C-G is in the playoffs for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons. The Trojans won their fourth state championship last year.

Cary-Grove's Peyton Seaburg runs Hampshire in October 2024 in Hampshire. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

If Antioch wins: The Sequoits will host No. 4 Belvidere North (9-1) or visit No. 5 Wauconda (8-2).

If Cary-Grove wins: The Trojans will host No. 4 Belvidere North (9-1) or visit No. 5 Wauconda (8-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

No. 6 Burlington Central (8-2) at No. 3 Geneva (9-1)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central played its first playoff game since 2014 on Saturday night and turned in a dominant effort on its home field, beating No. 11 Grant 42-14. The Rockets scored on their first four possessions in building a 28-0 lead by halftime. QB Jackson Alcorn continued his strong senior season, throwing three TD passes and running for a score. He completed 8 of 10 passes for 184 yards, connecting with fellow three-year varsity starter LJ Kerr on TD throws of 23 and 65 yards, and tossing a 30-yard TD pass to Chase Powrozek. Zach Samaan had two rushing TD runs. The defense forced three turnovers in the first half, getting fumble recoveries from Matt Bending and Tyler McGladdery and an interception from Rocco Boss. … It was Central’s first playoff win since 2006, when the Rockets beat Byron 49-19 in a Class 4A second-round game to advance to the quarterfinals. … This is the first meeting between the teams, despite the schools being only 14 miles apart. … The Rockets are seeking their first five-game winning streak since 2014.

About the Vikings: Geneva went into Week 9 undefeated, including a 6-0 record in the DuKane Conference, but settled for a first-place tie with St. Charles North and Batavia after losing to St. Charles North 35-21. The Vikings average 43 points a game and allow 15.3 game. They are led offensively by senior quarterback Tony Chahino, a former linebacker and first-year QB, who has thrown for 2,395 yards and 38 TDs, while completing 63% of his passes. Twenty of his TD passes have gone to Talyn Taylor, who has 52 receptions for 1,102 yards. Michael Rumoro (725 rushing yards, nine TDs) leads the ground game. … Geneva opened the playoffs by routing Chicago Amundsen 49-7.

If Central wins: The Rockets will host No. 2 Libertyville (9-1) or No. 7 Lake Forest (8-2).

If Geneva wins: The Vikings will play at No. 2 Libertyville (9-1) or No. 7 Lake Forest (8-2).

FND pick: Geneva

CLASS 5A

No. 5 Prairie Ridge (8-2) at No. 4 St. Francis (8-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge rolled in its state playoff opener, building a 28-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 65-6 win over No. 12 Chicago Goode 65-6. Returning from a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him the past four games, Wolves senior FB Jack Finn rushed for 159 yards and four TDs on 15 carries, all in the first half. Prairie Ridge also got rushing TDs from Nick Petty (two) and Alexander Trejo. Sophomore QB Owen Satterlee threw a 45-yard TD pass to Eli Loeding and also ran in a PAT and tossed a PAT pass to Loeding. The Wolves, who allow only 12.7 points a game, got an interception from senior LB Gio Creatore. While they got Finn back, they played again without versatile junior QB/RB Luke Vanderwiel, who suffered a leg injury in Week 6 against Dundee-Crown and has not played since then. … The playoff win was the Wolves’ first since they beat St. Ignatius College Prep 21-19 to advance to the Class 6A championship game in 2022. Prairie Ridge opened the playoffs last year with a loss to eventual Class 5A state champ Nazareth Academy.

About the Spartans: St. Francis ran its winning streak to five games with a playoff-opening, 42-18 win over visiting Sterling. … Speedy junior wide receiver Zach Washington turned in a pair of electrifying plays against Sterling, returning a kickoff 95 yards for a TD and scoring on a reverse from 92 yards out. Junior QB Brady Palmer threw a 58-yard TD pass to Tanner Glock and scored on a 21-yard draw. St. Francis averages 32.3 points a game and allows 23.2. … The Spartans play in the CCL/ESCC and tied for first place with Nazareth and St. Rita (each team went 2-1). … St. Francis went 10-3 last season, losing to Nazareth 38-31 in the Class 5A semifinals.

If Prairie Ridge wins: The Wolves visit No. 1 Sycamore (10-0) or host No. 9 Westinghouse College Prep (6-4).

If Wheaton St. Francis wins: The Spartans visit No. 1 Sycamore (10-0) or No. 9 Westinghouse College Prep (6-4).

FND pick: St. Francis

No. 6 Woodstock North (8-2) at No. 3 Nazareth Academy (8-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Thunder: Woodstock North earned its school-record eighth win and first playoff victory since 2012 by beating No. 11 Freeport 34-24 on Saturday. Junior FB David Randecker rushed 30 times for 122 yards and three TDs. His 45-yard TD burst came midway through the fourth quarter after Freeport had pulled within 21-18. Randecker also scored on 14- and 41-yard runs. Junior QB Parker Halihan opened the scoring for the Thunder with a 7-yard run and added a TD from 4 yards out. … Woodstock North started the season 6-0 before suffering back-to-back losses. The Thunder average 33.8 points a game and allow 21.7.

Woodstock North’s David Randecker sprints for a touchdown against Freeport on Saturday in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth opened defense of its Class 5A state championship by beating Chicago Payton 54-0, after finishing the regular season with a 39-36 loss to St. Francis. Logan Malachuk, who quarterbacked the Roadrunners in last year’s state-title game, directs an offense that averages 35.9 points a game. … Coach Tim Racki also has guided Nazareth to state titles in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2022.

If Woodstock North wins: The Thunder will host No. 2 Rochelle (9-1) or host No. 7 Benet (7-3).

If Nazareth wins: The Roadrunners will visit No. 2 Rochelle (9-1) or visit No. 7 Benet (7-3).

FND pick: Nazareth