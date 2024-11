The Princeton Tigers will head to Chicago for a second-round playoff game against Chicago King at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a community sendoff from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Princeton High School to send the Tigers on their way.

Tiger fans are encouraged to “come meet the Tigers and bring your cow bells, pom poms and cheers to send them off.”

There will also be a breakfast served for the team Saturday morning.